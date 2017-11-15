See which hospitals got an 'F' from Leapfrog in fall 2017, risking patient safety

The following 15 hospitals earned an 'F' from the Leapfrog Group in its Fall 2017 Hospital Safety grades, essentially branding them as among the most unsafe facilities in the country to receive care.

In most cases, the scores represented a drop since they were last rated in the spring.

While the rise of consumerism in healthcare has put fresh weight on public ratings programs from groups like Leapfrog, Healthgrades and U.S. News, these programs have also faced scrutiny over methodology. The Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services has delayed releasing updated Hospital Compare star ratings amid criticism over methodology. And on Tuesday, Leapfrog was sued by a Chicago hospital over what they claim was an undue lowering of its safety grade.

Below is the full list of "F" hospitals for Fall 2017, along with their scores for previous Spring 2017 release.

Hospital City State Fall 2017 Spring 2017 Hospital City State Fall 2017 Spring 2017 Antelope Valley Hospital Lancaster California F N/A Hemet Valley Medical Center Hemet California F D Memorial Hospital of Gardena Gardena California F F Menifee Valley Medical Center Sun City California F C Olympia Medical Center Los Angeles California F N/A Victor Valley Global Medical Center Victorville California F F Howard University Hospital Washington D.C. F D United Medical Center Washington D.C. F C Heart of Florida Regional Medical Center Davenport Florida F C Roseland Community Hospital Chicago Illinois F D Bon Secours Baltimore Health System Baltimore Maryland F N/A University of Mississippi Medical Center Grenada Grenada Mississippi F C Brookdale Hospital Medical Center Brooklyn New York F D Interfaith Medical Center Brooklyn New York F N/A Richmond University Medical Center Staten Island New York F D

