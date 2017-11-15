Quality and Safety

See which hospitals got an 'F' from Leapfrog in fall 2017, risking patient safety

Hospitals in California and New York make up bulk of the list.
By Henry Powderly
November 15, 2017
09:18 AM
Share
Leapfrog 'F' hospitals

Interfaith Medical Center earned an "F" from Leapfrog.

The following 15 hospitals earned an 'F' from the Leapfrog Group in its Fall 2017 Hospital Safety grades, essentially branding them as among the most unsafe facilities in the country to receive care.

In most cases, the scores represented a drop since they were last rated in the spring.

[Also: These hospitals earned an 'A' for patient safety in Leapfrog's Fall 2017 ratings]

While the rise of consumerism in healthcare has put fresh weight on public ratings programs from groups like Leapfrog, Healthgrades and U.S. News, these programs have also faced scrutiny over methodology. The Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services has delayed releasing updated Hospital Compare star ratings amid criticism over methodology. And on Tuesday, Leapfrog was sued by a Chicago hospital over what they claim was an undue lowering of its safety grade.

[Also: Leapfrog sued for inaccurate patient safety grade by Chicago hospital]

Below is the full list of "F" hospitals for Fall 2017, along with their scores for previous Spring 2017 release.


Hospital City State Fall 2017 Spring 2017
Hospital City State Fall 2017 Spring 2017
Antelope Valley Hospital Lancaster California F N/A
Hemet Valley Medical Center Hemet California F D
Memorial Hospital of Gardena Gardena California F F
Menifee Valley Medical Center Sun City California F C
Olympia Medical Center Los Angeles California F N/A
Victor Valley Global Medical Center Victorville California F F
Howard University Hospital Washington D.C. F D
United Medical Center Washington D.C. F C
Heart of Florida Regional Medical Center Davenport Florida F C
Roseland Community Hospital Chicago Illinois F D
Bon Secours Baltimore Health System Baltimore Maryland F N/A
University of Mississippi Medical Center Grenada Grenada Mississippi F C
Brookdale Hospital Medical Center Brooklyn New York F D
Interfaith Medical Center Brooklyn New York F N/A
Richmond University Medical Center Staten Island New York F D

Twitter: @HenryPowderly
Contact the author: henry.powderly@himssmedia.com

Topics: 
Quality and Safety
Share
View all comments 0

Top Story

Blockchain in healthcare
Top Story
Blockchain beyond EHRs: Thinking past the usual suspects can transform healthcare

Most Read

These 10 hospitals scored an 'F', pose greatest risk to patients, Leapfrog says
See which hospitals earned worst scores for hospital-acquired infections (list, map)
Top 10 healthcare technology advances for 2017, according to ECRI
Deaths by medical mistakes hit records
5 ways hospitals can use data analytics
8 common questions about HL7

Research

White Papers

More Whitepapers

Women In Health IT
Medical Devices
Cloud Computing

Webinars

More Webinars

Women In Health IT
Precision Medicine
Privacy & Security

Video

HIMSS CEO Hal Wolf: Healthcare has to innovate faster than ever
Assessing the reliability of cloud vendors in healthcare
Managing the security risk in connected medical devices
Blockchain for cybersecurity: What is its potential, what are its limitations?

More Stories

precision medicine
AMA calls for clarity on how precision medicine is reimbursed
EHR
A CIO's journey to EHR success and stability
House investigating HHS

Energy and Commerce Committee chambers. Credit: Facebook

House investigating HHS over sidelined cybersecurity leaders
VA Cerner EHR

Veterans Affairs Secretary David Shulkin, MD, testifies before the House Appropriations Military Construction-VA Subcommittee on Wednesday. Credit: YouTube

Shulkin to Congress: $782 million needed to kick-off Cerner project
CMS to add unique device identifiers to Medicare
12 provider groups demand UDIs be added to Medicare claims
Doctor with patient EHR
Providers need their EHRs for MACRA, but too bad they hate them
healthcare billing app

Credit: Better

Here's how an app eliminates out-of-network billing problems
Hospital sues Leapfrog over safety grade
Hospital sues Leapfrog over safety grade