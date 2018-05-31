Salesforce invests in cloud-based health IT firm Virsys12

Salesforce.com on Thursday invested in Virsys12, a consulting partner focused on healthcare innovation nationwide.

Tammy Hawes, CEO and founder of Virsys12, said the company will use the infusion of capital to to expand her Nashville, Tenn.-based technology consulting firm, which is mainly focused on the healthcare sector.

Hawes is representative of a growing number of healthcare tech startups founded by women. Other examples include Encore Path, 23andMe and Maven, to name just three.

Encore Path founder Kris Appel, who developed Tailwind, a device that helps improve arm function and range of motion for people with stroke or other brain injuries. She had been a federal employee for 17 years when she decided to become an entrepreneur. Anne Wojcicki launched her genetic testing company 23andMe in 2006 with Linda Avey and Paul Cusenza, who have left the company, while Wojcicki continues to grow the company. And Katherine Ryder founded the Maven digital clinic for women in 2014.

The Virsys12 investment comes from Salesforce’s newly launched $50 million Trailblazer Fund, dedicated to fostering the next-generation of cloud consulting firms by helping companies like Virsys12 accelerate their growth and drive greater customer success.

Salesforce Senior Vice President Neeracha Taychakhoonavudh said the investment will provide Virsys12 will “more fuel as they continue to act on their vision for providers, payers, pharma and medical device organizations.”

Virsys12 was also recently the recipient of a 2017 Salesforce Partner Innovation Award for its implementation of Health Cloud. The companies did not disclose the monetary amount Salesforce invested in Virsys12.

