Salesforce adds features for personalizing patient experience to Health Cloud

Salesforce on Monday unveiled new functionality within its Health Cloud to address caps in care and help clinicians assess patients.

Health Cloud Care Gaps help hospitals monitor gaps in a patient’s care and communicate with patients outside the hospital setting via technologies including telehealth, said Joshua Newman, MD, Chief Medical Officer at Salesforce.

Closing gaps in care can improve health and clinical outcomes. “As long as care gaps are managed in systems that don’t let users reach out to people, there’s going to be a major chasm,” Newman said. “Having it in a single system means the gaps can be filled.”

Clinicians can use the new Health Cloud Assessments features to conduct a daily survey with patients to gauge, say, their level of pain or range of motion after a joint replacement surgery, for example.

The assessments can also include lifestyle, emotional response, health risks, patient activation, and other considerations.

“Our analytics are connected to all of this,. The assessment, clinical data can be drilled into to find patients that might need an intervention or a phone call, a follow-up,” Newman said. “With the combination of analytics, assessments and care plans were getting to a closed-loop system.

