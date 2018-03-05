Salesforce adds features for personalizing patient experience to Health Cloud

New capabilities enable customers to monitor care gaps and connect with patients outside a hospitals walls.
By Tom Sullivan
March 05, 2018
11:56 AM
Share

Credit: Salesforce

Salesforce on Monday unveiled new functionality within its Health Cloud to address caps in care and help clinicians assess patients.

Health Cloud Care Gaps help hospitals monitor gaps in a patient’s care and communicate with patients outside the hospital setting via technologies including telehealth, said Joshua Newman, MD, Chief Medical Officer at Salesforce.

Closing gaps in care can improve health and clinical outcomes. “As long as care gaps are managed in systems that don’t let users reach out to people, there’s going to be a major chasm,” Newman said. “Having it in a single system means the gaps can be filled.”

Clinicians can use the new Health Cloud Assessments features to conduct a daily survey with patients to gauge, say, their level of pain or range of motion after a joint replacement surgery, for example.

The assessments can also include lifestyle, emotional response, health risks, patient activation, and other considerations.

“Our analytics are connected to all of this,. The assessment, clinical data can be drilled into to find patients that might need an intervention or a phone call, a follow-up,” Newman said. “With the combination of analytics, assessments and care plans were getting to a closed-loop system.

Salesforce is in Booth 7815.

HIMSS18 Preview

An inside look at the innovation, education, technology, networking and key events at the HIMSS18 global conference in Las Vegas.

Twitter: SullyHIT
Email the writer: tom.sullivan@himssmedia.com

Topics: 
Clinical, Cloud Computing, HIMSS18
Share
View all comments 0

Top Story

himss18 opening day
Top Story
Poll: What are the hottest topics going to be at HIMSS18?

Most Read

See which hospitals earned worst scores for hospital-acquired infections (list, map)
Deaths by medical mistakes hit records
Hospital datacenters: Extinct in 5 years?
Google makes AI tool for precision medicine open source
Is a takeover of athenahealth inevitable?
Update: Flatiron Health putting $175 million Roche investment to work

Research

White Papers

More Whitepapers

Privacy & Security
Privacy & Security
Privacy & Security

Webinars

More Webinars

Innovation Pulse
Analytics
Privacy & Security

Video

HIMSS TV
An early look at HIMSS TV
HIMSS CEO Hal Wolf: Healthcare has to innovate faster than ever
Assessing the reliability of cloud vendors in healthcare
Managing the security risk in connected medical devices

More Stories

Credit: Salesforce

Salesforce adds features for personalizing patient experience to Health Cloud
HP healthcare computer
HP launches new laptops designed specifically for healthcare
HIMSS Analytics unveils new maturity models for infrastructure, supply chain

Among the speakers scheduled to appear are Aneesh Chopra, who served as the first Chief Technology Officer of the U.S.

Explore the future of healthcare at Innovation Live at HIMSS18
HIMSS acquires Healthbox
HIMSS acquires Healthbox to get in the innovation consulting game

Image provided by Nokia.

The Journey to 5G
Artificial intelligence powers GE Healthcare's next-gen ultrasound system
Artificial intelligence powers GE Healthcare's next-gen ultrasound system
Avera Health boosts ICU care quality

Avera McKennan Hospital and University in Sioux Falls, South Dakota. Credit: Google Maps

Avera Health boosts ICU care quality, cuts costs with analytics tools from Philips