Salesforce adds care collaboration features to Health Cloud

Customer relationship management technology and services vendor Salesforce has added two new features to its Salesforce Health Cloud patient relationship management system.

Health Cloud Empower enables care providers such as care coordinators, home nurses, hospice care or family members to engage with broader care teams from a variety of devices. Health Cloud Empower includes: Care Team Lists, which enable caregivers to view and communicate with the entire care team; Care Plan Selector, which helps caregivers assign care plans to patients; and Care Plan Tasks, which enables care providers to assign tasks to patients while on the go.

[Also: IBM and Salesforce team up on artificial intelligence]

The Concurrent Care Plans in Health Cloud, meanwhile, enables multiple teams, even with disparate workflows and expertise, to collaborate more efficiently, better understand patients and build stronger relationships across care teams, the vendor said. For comorbid patients, care providers can now assign patients multiple care plans to different care teams, which provides more personalized care, the vendor added. And by assigning permissions, providers can control who has access to patient data, keeping personal medical information secure, Salesforce said.

[Also: Salesforce adds tools to identify at-risk patients to Health Cloud]

In addition to clinical users, the new services also build out the company’s platform for partners to build apps on, according to Salesforce Chief Medical Officer Joshua Newman, MD.

The new Health Cloud Empower and Concurrent Care Plans options are included with a Health Cloud license, which starts at $300 per user per month, the company said.

Twitter: @SiwickiHealthIT

Email the writer: bill.siwicki@himssmedia.com

Like Healthcare IT News on Facebook and LinkedIn