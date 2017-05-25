Rush Health launches HIE with InterSystems platform, expands data sharing

Chicago-based Rush Health has launched the first phase of Rush Health Connect, a platform that makes it possible for members to share health information securely.

Rush Health’s network includes Riverside Medical Center, Rush-Copley Medical Center, Rush Oak Park Hospital, Rush University Medical Center, and more than 1100 physician members and 300 non-physician network clinicians. The HIE provides its users with aggregated clinical information, customized patient alerts, and the foundation for more advanced analytics.

Rush Health tapped Ready Computing, a consulting firm that specializes in HIE implementations, to customize InterSystems HealthShare, the technology platform that supports the HIE.

In the next phase of the project, Ready Computing will help Rush expand data-sharing capabilities across more hospitals and physician practices, expand notification by incorporating patient event data from Rush Health payers, and provide advanced analytics and reporting.

Today, such as eClinicalWorks and athenahealth. Rush also plans to establish connections with other HIEs and interoperability networks.

With Rush Health Connect, clinicians can view aggregated patient data within their own existing EHR system, even when it is received from a different EHR. This adaptability, Rush Health executives say, makes it easier and more efficient for clinicians to use patient information to help guide patient care, without changing clinical workflows or being required to sign onto an additional application.

Also, Rush Health Connect incorporates real-time clinical analytics to monitor trends that can be used to improve care.

