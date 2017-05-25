Health Information Exchange (HIE)

Rush Health launches HIE with InterSystems platform, expands data sharing

The HIE aggregates clinical information from Epic and AllScripts EHRs, but plans are underway to include all electronic health record systems.
By Bernie Monegain
May 25, 2017
01:25 PM
Share
Rush Health launches HIE

Chicago-based Rush Health has launched the first phase of Rush Health Connect, a platform that makes it possible for members to share health information securely.

Rush Health’s network includes Riverside Medical Center, Rush-Copley Medical Center, Rush Oak Park Hospital, Rush University Medical Center, and more than 1100 physician members and 300 non-physician network clinicians. The HIE provides its users with aggregated clinical information, customized patient alerts, and the foundation for more advanced analytics.

[Also: Rush Health taps InterSystems for interoperability, care coordination]

Rush Health tapped Ready Computing, a consulting firm that specializes in HIE implementations, to customize InterSystems HealthShare, the technology platform that supports the HIE.

In the next phase of the project, Ready Computing will help Rush expand data-sharing capabilities across more hospitals and physician practices, expand notification by incorporating patient event data from Rush Health payers, and provide advanced analytics and reporting.

Today, such as eClinicalWorks and athenahealth. Rush also plans to establish connections with other HIEs and interoperability networks.

[Also: Shafiq Rab will take helm as CIO and vice president at Rush University Medical Center]

With Rush Health Connect, clinicians can view aggregated patient data within their own existing EHR system, even when it is received from a different EHR. This adaptability, Rush Health executives say, makes it easier and more efficient for clinicians to use patient information to help guide patient care, without changing clinical workflows or being required to sign onto an additional application.

Also, Rush Health Connect incorporates real-time clinical analytics to monitor trends that can be used to improve care. 

Twitter: @Bernie_HITN
Email the writer: bernie.monegain@himssmedia.com

Like Healthcare IT News on Facebook and LinkedIn

Topics: 
Analytics, Electronic Health Records (EHR, EMR), Health Information Exchange (HIE), Interoperability
Share
View all comments 0

Top Story

The submarine effect: Cerner pres says DoD modernization benefits all customers
Cerner DoD EHR

Most Read

Epic CEO Judy Faulkner reveals two new EHR versions are in development
VA will move from VistA to a commercial EHR, secretary says
Hospital datacenters: Extinct in 5 years?
AI, machine learning will shatter Moore's Law in rapid-fire pace of innovation
Doctors demand extreme EHR makeover ... right now
Allscripts, Cerner, Epic signal more open EHRs ahead

Research

White Papers

More Whitepapers

Health Information Exchange (HIE)
Data Warehousing
Decision Support

Webinars

More Webinars

Precision Medicine
EHRs
Privacy & Security

Video

Shareefa Alabdulmunem, Head of eServices at King Faisal Specialist Hospital
Women in Health IT: What it means to be recognized as influential
Distinguishing AI from machine learning
Cheryl Reinking, CNO at El Camino Hospital
Healthcare analytics and fall preventions at El Camino Hospital
J. Bryan Bennett, executive director of the Healthcare Center for Excellence
Healthcare analytics success demands effective leadership

More Stories

IoT security architecture
Cisco unveils IoT security architecture for healthcare...
ransomware master keys released

Dharma Heat Map. Source: id-ransomware.malwarehunterteam.com

Crysis averted: New round of ransomware master keys...
genomic analytics software
Broad Institute makes genomic analytics software open...
Rush Health launches HIE
Rush Health launches HIE with InterSystems platform,...
CBO score for AHCA
Congressional Budget Office review of American Health...

OIG Deputy Assistant Inspector General for Audits and Evaluations Nicholas Dahl spoke at VA financial management hearing on Wednesday.

OIG blasts VA over IT security controls, calls standards...
medical device security
Nightmare scenario: Only 5% of hospitals annually test...
WannaCry ransomware and Lazurus
Symantec cites links between WannaCry ransomware and...