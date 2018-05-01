By: 

Reducing Medication Errors Through Better Technology Integration
Easing Clinicians' Patient Safety Concerns with Better Medication Management
Medication management challenges
Medication management challenges: A pharmacist offers unique insights into solutions
Pursuing patient safety: A nurse executive offers her passion and perspective
the importance of medication management integration
IT executive highlights the importance of medication management integration

Retaining Patient Trust with Improved Medication Management

A HIMSS Analytics survey of 153 physicians, nurses and pharmacists and 1,131 patients and their families shows that patients trust providers to deliver safe care and yet patients still experience medication errors.
May 01, 2018
11:55 AM
The disparity between the numbers is alarming. Despite almost unanimously trusting their care team to administer medications according to the "five rights," nearly 5% of patients report experiencing a medication error with "severe repercussions." This infographic suggests that an EHR-integrated medication management could close the loop, improve workflow and reduce such errors.

Patient Engagement, Pharmacy
