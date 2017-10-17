Government & Policy

Report: VA Secretary Shulkin interviewed for HHS secretary role

The much-liked holdover from the Obama administration is a top contender to fill the position abruptly left vacant by Tom Price.
By Jessica Davis
October 17, 2017
11:58 AM
Share
Veterans Affairs’ Secretary David Shulkin

The U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs’ Secretary David Shulkin, MD, was interviewed by the White House for the Department of Health and Human Services Secretary position, according to a report by the Wall Street Journal.

Shulkin is a top contender for the position, but his success in his current role at the VA may hinder his chances. Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services Administrator Seema Verma and Food and Drug Administration Commissioner Scott Gottlieb are also reportedly being considered for the role.

The VA has not confirmed or denied WSJ’s report.

[Also: Trump, Shulkin announce 'anywhere-to-anywhere' telehealth plans for VA]

"Sometimes you promote someone who's doing a great job," an official familiar with the situation told WSJ. "On the other hand, these are two highly functioning, effective officials doing a good job where they are. And they're very little trouble."

Shulkin has made a lot of progress since becoming VA secretary in February. He launched a site dedicated to posting wait times at local VA care sites, vowed to protect whistleblowers and determined he would replace the VA’s legacy EHR Vista with Cerner -- along with other initiatives. Shulkin is respected by both political parties.

Shulkin is the remaining holdover from the Obama administration currently working under President Donald Trump.

The position has been vacant since former HHS Secretary Tom Price resigned over reports he took private jets to travel for both work and personal use. An investigation by Politico found Price took 24 private flights, which cost taxpayers about $400,000. Price started as HHS Secretary in May.

As a result of the report, HHS Office of the Inspector General and the House Committee on Oversight and Government Reform launched separate investigations into his travel. Initially, HHS defended Price’s flights, and before resigning Price promised to repay the administration for the cost. He paid about $52,000 before officially resigning.

Currently, Eric Hargan, a former George W. Bush administration official, is in place as acting secretary.

Twitter: @JessieFDavis
Email the writer: jessica.davis@himssmedia.com

Topics: 
Government & Policy
Share
View all comments 0

Top Story

Top Story
Next-generation sequencing is bringing precision medicine into the clinical realm

Most Read

PwC's top 10 healthcare industry issues for 2017
VA will move from VistA to a commercial EHR, secretary says
Deaths by medical mistakes hit records
How the Coast Guard’s ugly, Epic EHR break-up played out
VA picks Cerner to replace VistA; Trump says EHR will fix agency's data sharing 'once and for all'
CMS overpaid nearly $730 million in meaningful use incentives, OIG says

Research

White Papers

More Whitepapers

Population Health
Imaging
Imaging

Webinars

More Webinars

Artificial Intelligence
Artificial Intelligence
Cloud Computing

Video

Assessing the reliability of cloud vendors in healthcare
Managing the security risk in connected medical devices
Blockchain for cybersecurity: What is its potential, what are its limitations?
Advice for the CISO on strategy, planning and team building

More Stories

digital health solutions for epilepsy

Photo via Google Maps

Partners, UCB to tailor digital health solutions for epilepsy treatment

Rasu Shrestha, MD, chief innovation officer at UPMC and executive vice president at UPMC Enterprises, discusses how innovation can drive connected-health initiatives.

Beyond the hospital walls: Moving care forward by focusing on connected health
EHR-related malpractice claims
EHR-related malpractice claims are rising, and risk-mitigation strategies more important than ever
Northwell Health and Amazon Alexa
Amazon Alexa skill from Northwell Health points users to nearby ERs, away from long waits
telehealth and remote patient monitoring
American Well, Medtronic partner for combined telehealth and remote patient monitoring
Immunization tracking method
HIMSS-IIP testing tool gets green light as alternative to ONC-approved method
Allscripts and Zocdoc
Allscripts links up with Zocdoc appointment scheduling tech
Veterans Affairs’ Secretary David Shulkin
Report: VA Secretary Shulkin interviewed for HHS secretary role