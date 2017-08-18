RemitDATA to be acquired by eSolutions

eSolutions, which develops revenue cycle management, workflow automation and data analytics technology for healthcare organizations, will acquire RemitDATA for an undisclosed sum.

Memphis, Tennessee-based RemitDATA, with offices in Plano, Texas, and Lexington, Kentucky, develops comparative analytics tools for providers, payers and billing companies.

Overland Park, Kansas-based eSolutions develops cloud-based analytics and RCM technology for payers (Medicare, Medicaid and commercial insurers) and processes more than 50 million claims a year for some 30,000 providers.

The company, says the acquisition will allow it to grow its presence beyond its existing footprint, and will offer more IT options for new customers such as federally qualified health centers, ambulatory surgery centers, hospital-owned practices other outpatient provider spaces.

"RemitDATA's technology will provide significant upgrades to our customers' reporting and analytics services," said Gene Creach, president and CEO of eSolutions. "RemitDATA fits perfectly into our existing customer base, while also providing a featured service for the ASC market."

"By combining expertise and offerings, we will be able to achieve results far beyond what each could achieve as stand‐alone businesses," said Dave Ellett, CEO of RemitDATA. "The new entity will strengthen our product suite and the ability to cross‐sell into our respective customer bases.

