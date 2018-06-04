Realizing the next era of human-machine partnerships in healthcare

By: 

Improving Outcomes through Precision Medicine
The genome is out of the bottle: Embrace the possibilities
Once patients are routinely provided with genomic analysis, who owns and who profits from this data?
Precision Medicine is a hot trend; the next step is making it the standard of care
Why healthcare is poised to leapfrog ahead of other industries over the coming decade.
June 04, 2018
09:44 AM
Share

 

This podcast will include a short recap of data collected from a research study commissioned by Dell Technologies in which the views of healthcare business leaders weighed in on the future, and how they intend to realize their own digital transformation in the next few years. Hear how digital disruptors from AI to cloud to IoT are causing healthcare organizations to rethink how they operate, how diseases are treated, and what a future enriched with intelligent and interactive connections means for them and their patients. Our experts reflect on these findings in relation to the current state, what challenges exist, and why healthcare is poised to leapfrog ahead of other industries over the coming decade.

