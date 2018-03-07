A realistic look at the hype of machine learning and AI

Emerging analytics technologies are a useful tool, but viewing them as a cure-all hurts the industry.
By Dave Muoio
March 07, 2018
05:43 PM
Share
A realistic look at the hype of machine learning and AI

Leonard D’Avolio, co-founder of Cyft, speaking at HIMSS18 on Monday.

LAS VEGAS -- Teams looking to AI and machine learning as a solution to their system’s problems should be reminded that the technologies are not a magic bullet, Leonard D’Avolio, co-founder of Cyft and an assistant professor at Harvard Medical School and Brigham & Women’s Hospital, said at HIMSS18 Monday. 

In fact, he said, the success of these technologies within the industry will depend on focused efforts from health IT teams toward changing these misconceptions among clinicians and executives.

“When you think of AI, you have been trained to believe that this is a black box that you dump data into, and then at some point in the not too distant future it cures cancer,” D’Avolio said at the closing keynote of the conference’s Machine Learning & AI event. “And then we got upset that said vendor didn’t cure cancer in two years, and we came with our torches — this was never going to cure cancer in two years! And yet, these goals are sexy, and they sell, and so that’s what we spend most of our time talking about.” 

D’Avolio argued that these misconceptions are largely driven by the industry’s use of “counterintuitive,” “dangerous,” and “just completely wrong” metaphors.  Describing AI as a “black box” or perpetuating discussions about how it will replace trained doctors actively prevents constructive discussions on what the technologies can really do, and how they should be applied.

“It’s a tool, not a sentient being,” he said. “If you can’t match the tool to the job, then you can’t get the job done. I have a hammer, [but] that board needs cutting so get out of here with that hammer, that tool’s no good to me.” 

D’Avolio advised teams to have a clear problem and execution plan in mind before settling on AI as a solution. To see this tool flourish, they will need to involve multidisciplinary teams and forego abstract statistical measures in favor of clear-cut measures of implementation success — such as cost savings.

“Nobody cares about your statistical performance,” he said. “What the bosses really care about is whether or not you can save money, or make money, or keep people healthy,” If you want to stay in business, do not flash your C stat, recall, precision. Show them the dollars and cents that you keep making or saving, or you’re going to get trumped by a higher priority.”

The ultimate goal, D’Avolio said, is for the industry to view AI and machine learning as just another analysis tool to be used alongside statistics and data queries. Reaching this point, however, will require IT teams to quell the hype and improve understanding within their own systems.

“I just want you to recognize, and to share, and to discuss [AI] with yourselves and with your clinicians," he said. "As soon as you hear something like ‘AI is a black box,’ ‘you need a ton of data, don’t you,’ and ‘oh, there’s a ton of bias in that,” you have to set them straight. You have to make them understand … that this is just a tool, like any quality improvement tool [or] traditional statistic tool you study.”

 

Full HIMSS18 Coverage

An inside look at the innovation, education, technology, networking and key events at the HIMSS18 global conference in Las Vegas.

Twitter: @dave_muoio
Email the writer: dave.muoio@himssmedia.com

Topics: 
Analytics, Artificial Intelligence, HIMSS18
Share
View all comments 0

Top Story

Economist Paul Krugman HIMSS18
Top Story
Better choices needed to manage US healthcare cost growth

Most Read

Hospital datacenters: Extinct in 5 years?
Here are the 12 healthcare issues that will define 2018, according to PwC
CVS-Aetna merger will make an even bigger giant out of Epic
2017: The Year Ahead in Healthcare Information Technology
AI, machine learning will shatter Moore's Law in rapid-fire pace of innovation
Google makes AI tool for precision medicine open source

Research

White Papers

More Whitepapers

Privacy & Security
Privacy & Security
Privacy & Security

Webinars

More Webinars

Innovation Pulse
Analytics
Privacy & Security

Video

HIMSS TV is live: Watch now
Adrienne Boissey
'We need to dream bigger'
HIMSS TV
Welcome to HIMSS18: Here's what attendees need to know
HIMSS TV
An early look at HIMSS TV

More Stories

MedCrypt wins Venture Connect prize
MedCrypt wins Venture Connect prize
Medsphere Amazon Web Services cloud computing
How Amazon helped Medsphere move its EHR to the cloud
HHS regulations

HHS panel speaking at HIMSS18 on Wednesday.

HHS seeing ‘culture change’ when it comes to data sharing
A realistic look at the hype of machine learning and AI

Leonard D’Avolio, co-founder of Cyft, speaking at HIMSS18 on Monday.

A realistic look at the hype of machine learning and AI
google cloud
Healthcare AI vendors unveil financing and new tech at HIMSS18
Google cloud APIs healthcare

Gregory Moore, MD, Google Cloud’s vice president of healthcare, speaking at HIMSS18 on Wednesday.

Execs tout APIs, asks healthcare to 'share shamelessly'
Microsoft says AI and cloud computing are giving precision medicine a boost

Chris Sakalosky, vice president of U.S Health and Life Sciences for Microsoft, speaking at HIMSS18 on Wednesday.

Microsoft says AI and cloud computing are giving precision medicine a boost
Healthcare CIO leadership

Phoenix Children’s Chief Information Officer David Higginson speaking at HIMSS18 on Tuesday.

Techies no more: Today CIOs are essential leaders in healthcare