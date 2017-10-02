Privacy & Security

Ransomware attack breaches 128,000 patient records at Arkansas provider

Arkansas Oral Facial Surgery Center was hit by a cyberattack that shut the organization out of files, medical images and details of patient visits.
By Jessica Davis
October 02, 2017
03:38 PM
Share
Ransomware attack

The Arkansas Oral Facial Surgery Center location in Springdale. Photo via Google Maps

A ransomware attack on Fayetteville-based Arkansas Oral Facial Surgery Center has potentially breached the data of 128,000 of its patients.

An investigation found the cyberattack occurred between July 25 and 26, and while quickly detected, the virus encrypted x-ray images, files and documents. Fortunately, the patient database was not encrypted.

However, hackers managed to infect the data of a small number of patients who visited the provider within three weeks prior to the incident.

[Also: The biggest healthcare breaches of 2017 (so far)]

The cyberattack is still under investigation, but Arkansas Oral Facial Surgery Center officials said they believe the attack was purely meant for extortion purposes. But officials have not been able to rule out data access or theft with certainty.

The potentially accessed files contained names, Social Security numbers, addresses, dates of birth, insurance information, diagnoses, treatments and other medical data. The virus also shut the organization out of medical images, details of patient visits and files.

[Also: Myth busted: You can't sweep ransomware attacks under the rug]

It’s unknown whether all of the 128,000 patients affected by the incident were current patients.

All impacted patients are being offered a year of free credit monitoring, and officials are warning patients to look out for phishing attacks that may stem from the ransomware attack. Further, the organization would never ask patients to provide personal details over the phone or by email.

Twitter: @JessieFDavis
Email the writer: jessica.davis@himssmedia.com

Topics: 
Privacy & Security
Share
View all comments 0

Top Story

Susan Hawkins Population Health

Susan Hawkins of Henry Ford Health System speaking at the HIMSS Pop Health Forum in Chicago on Monday.

Top Story
Population health is in a major state of change

Most Read

Nuance still down after Petya cyberattack, offers customers alternative tools
How does blockchain actually work for healthcare?
WSU hard drive theft potentially impacts 1 million people
Blockchain's potential use cases for healthcare: hype or reality?
8 common questions about HL7
Hackers will target hospitals like never before in 2017

Research

White Papers

More Whitepapers

Mobile
Network Infrastructure
Cloud Computing

Webinars

More Webinars

Artificial Intelligence
Artificial Intelligence
Precision Medicine

Video

Managing the security risk in connected medical devices
Blockchain for cybersecurity: What is its potential, what are its limitations?
Advice for the CISO on strategy, planning and team building
Attorney clears up misconceptions about HIPAA, cyber insurance, BAAs

More Stories

Ransomware attack

The Arkansas Oral Facial Surgery Center location in Springdale. Photo via Google Maps

Ransomware attack breaches 128,000 patient records at...
AI in healthcare

Leonard D’Avolio, CEO and co-founder of Cyft, speaking at the HIMSS and Healthcare IT News Pop Health Forum in Chicago on Monday.

Experts on AI in healthcare: 'We need to be more...
unique device identifiers in Medicare claims forms
CMS may reverse agency support on unique device...
Epic EHR
Court cuts Tata Consultancy Services fine in Epic trade...
Cher sues Soon-Shiong

Cher is suing Patrick Soon-Shiong. Photo via Twitter and Twitter

Cher sues NantHealth's Patrick Soon-Shiong alleging...
mobile health
'Bring your own data' is the next trend in...
web-bots boost point-of-sale collections

St. Francis Hospital in Columbus, Georgia. Photo via Google Maps

Hospital says web-bots helped boost point-of-sale...
security patches
Update now: Don't ignore major security patches,...