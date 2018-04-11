Rankin County Hospital District rolls out Cerner EHR

The Texas provider said it aims to improve patient and clinician experience with the new platform.
By Bernie Monegain
April 11, 2018
12:41 PM
Cerner EHR

Rankin County Hospital District announced that it has rolled out an integrated Cerner EHR to support and improve the user experience for both patients and clinicians. 

Rankin is the second provider this week to sign on with Cerner; Kern Medical announced that it is implementing both Cerner’s Millennium electronic health record and the vendor’s population health management tools. 

Rivals eClinicalWorks and Epic also have customer news this month. Oregon-based St. Charles Madras Hospital completed an Epic rollout while Physicians’ Clinic of Iowa subscribed to eClinicalWorks cloud services.

[Also: Mercy launches healthcare cloud to host EHR, imaging and more for other hospitals] 

At Rankin, Cerner’s Millennium EHR provides the hospital with technology to support doctors, nurses and staff to streamline operations and boost patient care, according to officials. 

Rankin’s new EHR is deployed through the Cerner CommunityWorks model that employs cloud technology to deliver the power of Cerner Millennium, tailored to support the unique needs of community, critical access and specialty hospitals.

CommunityWorks will support the 15-bed critical access hospital as it provides comprehensive care through its emergency services, family practice medical clinic, outpatient lab and acute care.

Cerner Millennium will also support improved patient engagement via its new online patient portal, which makes it possible for patients to securely message doctors, schedule appointments, view and settle balances and access their health history.

Rankin CEO Jim Horton called the Cerner rollout “a smooth go-live,” and added that executives and staff noticed an immediate impact at daily revenue cycle meetings.  

Mercy EHR cloud

Mercy Hospital in Sullivan, Missouri. Credit: Facebook

Mercy launches healthcare cloud to host Epic EHR, imaging and more for other hospitals

