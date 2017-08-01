Population Health

Providers back population health management despite Affordable Care Act uncertainty

New Health Catalyst survey finds 80 percent of hospitals stand firm on population health as healthcare adopts value-based care.
By Bernie Monegain
August 01, 2017
10:19 AM
Share
Health Catalyst survey population health

Senator McCain gives a thumbs-down not to repeal the ACA on the Senate floor in the early hours of July 28. 

A new Health Catalyst survey shows population health work is going strong even amid the turmoil surrounding the failed efforts by the Congress to repeal the Affordable Care Act.

The July survey of 199 healthcare executives showed 68 percent of healthcare executives responding indicated population health management is “very important” to their healthcare delivery strategy over the next two years. Fewer than 3 percent assigned it “no importance at all.”

The move to value-based care is bolstering high opinions of population health, according to the survey. Value-based care, or value-based reimbursement, rewards doctors and hospitals for patients’ health outcomes rather than for each service they provide. It has garnered broad bipartisan support in Congress.

[Also: Health Catalyst: Hospitals hungry for predictive analytics but only 30 percent use the tech today]

The survey results reveal the impact of the current political unrest on healthcare organizations’ willingness to commit to a long-term population health strategy, according to Marie Dunn, vice president of population health strategy for Health Catalyst.

The results coincide with recent studies showing growth in the use of pop health technologies – including a July 2017 study from Signify Research that predicts the number of lives managed by pop health solutions in the U.S. and Canada will rise to 245 million in 2021, up more than 80 percent from 135 million lives in 2016, Dunn said.

On the other hand, 4 percent of respondents said they were “pausing” their pop health plans in response to the current political situation, and 10 percent of survey takers said they were undecided on the question. 

Among the barriers to population health success included “financial issues,” “getting paid for our efforts,” and “balancing competing contract incentives,” according to survey responses.

“The bottom line is, providers see population health management as something they need to do and that they want to do to provide better care for patients, but they are struggling with the economics of operating in both the fee-for-service and value-based care worlds – having one foot in each canoe,” Amy Flaster, MD, vice president of population health management and care management for Health Catalyst, said in a statement.

Twitter: @Bernie_HITN
Email the writer: bernie.monegain@himssmedia.com

Like Healthcare IT News on Facebook and LinkedIn

Topics: 
Financial/Revenue Cycle Management, Population Health
Share
View all comments 0

Top Story

How a coffee machine brewed up ransomware and other startling findings in the HIMSS cybersecurity report
coffee machine infected monitors

Coffee machines connected to an internal control room network instead of an isolated network were infected in a factory cyberattack. 

Most Read

See which hospitals earned worst scores for hospital-acquired infections (list, map)
Epic to jump into medical billing, currently hiring for new unit
Top 10 healthcare technology advances for 2017, according to ECRI
Epic tops 2017 Best in KLAS awards, securing top spot for 7th straight year; see complete winners
How does blockchain actually work for healthcare?
Blockchain's potential use cases for healthcare: hype or reality?

Research

White Papers

More Whitepapers

Cloud Computing
Privacy & Security
Network Infrastructure

Webinars

More Webinars

Analytics
Electronic Health Records (EHR, EMR)
Clinical

Video

Women in Health IT: Influential perspectives
HIMSS17 Session Recording
Shattering the Glass Ceiling: Lessons Learned for Aspiring Female Executives
Eric Dishman NIH
NIH precision medicine program wants a million-strong cohort, from all walks of life
Karen DeSalvo and Suzi Grizancic
HIMSS Radio: Karen DeSalvo and Suzi Grizancic on gender equality in HIT

More Stories

Athenahealth bulks up executive leadership, plans to cut...
HIMSS scholarship
HIMSS announces innovation scholarship honoring retiring...
Opioid commission

The President’s Commission on Combating Drug Addiction and the Opioid Crisis asked the President to declare the opioid crisis a national emergency on July 31.

Opioid commission calls on Trump for state, federal PDMP...
cyberthreats
Obama's cyber czar: 'We're making the...
Cybersecurity weak points

Target’s HVAC vendors were phished and led to the more than 100 million records breached a few years ago. 

How connecting disparate data sources opens the doors to...
Tom Ridge keynote at HIMSS Security Forum
Former Homeland Secretary Tom Ridge to keynote HIMSS...
Health Catalyst survey population health

Senator McCain gives a thumbs-down not to repeal the ACA on the Senate floor in the early hours of July 28. 

Providers back population health management despite...
patient portals EHRs
How providers and vendors can stop patient portals from...