Telehealth

Proposed rule would let VA caregivers practice telemedicine across state lines

Rule would increase the availability of mental health, specialty and general clinical care for all beneficiaries.
By Bill Siwicki
September 29, 2017
12:45 PM
Share
VA telehealth

A new U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs proposed rule would allow VA telehealth providers to more easily administer care across state lines.

“The Department of Veterans Affairs proposes to amend its medical regulations by standardizing the delivery of care by VA healthcare providers through telehealth,” states the proposed rule, which will officially be published Oct. 2. “This rule would ensure that VA healthcare providers provide the same level of care to all beneficiaries, irrespective of the state or location in a state of the VA healthcare provider or the beneficiary.”

[Also: Trump, Shulkin announce 'anywhere-to-anywhere' telehealth plans for VA]

This proposed rule would achieve important federal interests by increasing the availability of mental health, specialty and general clinical care for all beneficiaries, the proposed rule added.

This proposed rule will be instrumental in breaking down geographic barriers that for too long have prevented the nation’s veterans from accessing the care they need where they need it, said Joel White, executive director of Health IT Now, a coalition of patient groups, provider organizations, employers and payers supporting health information technology to improve patient outcomes.

[Also: 87% of healthcare execs rank telehealth as a priority, study finds]

“By allowing VA telehealth providers to more easily treat patients across state lines, we can ensure that recent advances in technology-enabled care reach the most deserved among us and spur better outcomes for the 20 million veterans in the VA system today,” White said.

Health IT Now hopes for timely implementation of a final rule and is continuing to urge Congress to build on this administrative action with permanent legislation in the form of the bipartisan, bicameral VETS Act of 2017.

[Also: Almost all large employers plan to offer telehealth in 2018, but will employees use it?]

The Veterans E-health and Telemedicine Support Act of 2017 allows a licensed healthcare professional of the Department of Veterans Affairs to practice his or her profession using telemedicine at any location in any state, regardless of where the professional or patient is located.

Twitter: @SiwickiHealthIT
Email the writer: bill.siwicki@himssmedia.com

Topics: 
Government & Policy, Telehealth
Share
View all comments 0

Top Story

Pew to ONC: Fix pediatric EHRs to avoid dangerous medical mistakes
Fix pediatric EHRs

Most Read

PwC's top 10 healthcare industry issues for 2017
VA will move from VistA to a commercial EHR, secretary says
Deaths by medical mistakes hit records
How the Coast Guard’s ugly, Epic EHR break-up played out
VA picks Cerner to replace VistA; Trump says EHR will fix agency's data sharing 'once and for all'
CMS overpaid nearly $730 million in meaningful use incentives, OIG says

Research

White Papers

More Whitepapers

Network Infrastructure
Cloud Computing
Privacy & Security

Webinars

More Webinars

Imaging
Precision Medicine
Women In Health IT

Video

Managing the security risk in connected medical devices
Blockchain for cybersecurity: What is its potential, what are its limitations?
Advice for the CISO on strategy, planning and team building
Attorney clears up misconceptions about HIPAA, cyber insurance, BAAs

More Stories

VA telehealth
Proposed rule would let VA caregivers practice...
EHR data security
Cybersecurity 'context' matters when...
healthcare bank
Leerink rakes in $313 million for its health IT growth...
Black Book's 50 disruptive health IT companies
Black Book ranks top 50 disruptive health IT companies,...
#NHITweek
National Health IT Week: Your guide to highlights on the...
#NHITweek
#NHITweek: Your social media guide for National Health...

Oregon Health & Science University. Photo via Cacophony, Wikimedia

OHSU kicks off initiative to personalize clinical trials...
Artificial intelligence cardiac imaging
Artificial intelligence cardiac imaging tech firm raises...