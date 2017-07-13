Privacy & Security

Portnox debuts anti-ransomware technology

The new system is designed to bring heavy automation to ransomware reconnaissance and remediation.
By Bill Siwicki
July 13, 2017
10:35 AM
Share
ransomware tech

Cybersecurity firm Portnox has launched Rapid Ransomware Response and Control, a new product that is part of the vendor’s on-premise and cloud-based Network Access Control Solutions, dubbed Portnox CORE and CLEAR.

The announcement comes as many hospitals are getting pinged daily with attempts by cybercriminals to get ransomware inside their secure networks. And big attacks like WannaCry and Petya can do a lot of damage, with more such attacks sure to come.

[Also: Researchers find Petya ransomware vaccine, but no kill switch]

Rapid Ransomware Response and Control allows for quick recovery by automatically disconnecting infected devices, as well as those devices that are prone to infection or missing necessary patches, to prevent the lateral spread of ransomware throughout a network, Portnox explained. By providing full visibility into all network devices, Rapid Ransomware Response and Control enables organizations to identify unpatched devices and those lacking anti-virus updates, and automatically install updates across the network, the vendor added.

The new cybersecurity product also identifies unmanaged devices, which cannot be patched and pose significant risk – a major factor in the EternalBlue exploit attacks – automatically removing them to a firewalled or segmented network with limited network access, Portnox said.

[Also: Despite overtime and weekends, cybersecurity professionals are happy]

Remediation capabilities include disconnecting or quarantining managed network devices that have been infected or are likely to be infected; activating a script for patching those machines, pushing a specific patch to update a machine, and segmenting or isolating infected devices into a separate part of the network with limited Internet connection and restricted access to sensitive organization information, Portnox explained.

In addition, Rapid Ransomware Response and Control remotely disconnects ports on all network devices to control the lateral spread of an attack throughout the organization and to minimize the IT resource burden of manually disconnecting network devices, the company added.

[Also: Expert tips on bracing for future WannaCry attacks]

There are other anti-ransomware products on the market. For example, Cisco markets its product called Cisco Ransomware Defense. Cisco said the system protects an organization from the DNS layer to e-mail to end-points, and that it’s backed by Talos threat research.

Another company with an anti-ransomware offering is Crowdstrike with its CrowdStrike Falcon. CrowdStrike Falcon’s end-point protection, the company said, offers next-generation anti-virus protection that incorporates machine learning augmented with behavioral analysis that looks for indicators of an attack, with the goal of detecting suspicious behavior before an attack occurs.

Twitter: @SiwickiHealthIT
Email the writer: bill.siwicki@himssmedia.com

Like Healthcare IT News on Facebook and LinkedIn

Topics: 
Privacy & Security
Share
View all comments 0

Top Story

Mayo Clinic kicks off massive Epic EHR go-live
Mayo Clinic EHR

Most Read

Nuance knocked offline by ransomware attacking Europe
Nuance still down after Petya cyberattack, offers customers alternative tools
WSU hard drive theft potentially impacts 1 million people
Blockchain's potential use cases for healthcare: hype or reality?
How does blockchain actually work for healthcare?
Hackers will target hospitals like never before in 2017

Research

White Papers

More Whitepapers

Meaningful Use
Privacy & Security
Privacy & Security

Webinars

More Webinars

Electronic Health Records (EHR, EMR)
Interoperability
Financial/Revenue Cycle Management

Video

Women in Health IT: Influential perspectives
HIMSS17 Session Recording
Shattering the Glass Ceiling: Lessons Learned for Aspiring Female Executives
Eric Dishman NIH
NIH precision medicine program wants a million-strong cohort, from all walks of life
Karen DeSalvo and Suzi Grizancic
HIMSS Radio: Karen DeSalvo and Suzi Grizancic on gender equality in HIT

More Stories

verizon data breach
What hospitals using cloud storage should know about...
EHR optimization Rob Barras
What my brother's fatal hospital stay taught me...
Vivli to develop Azure-based platform for cloud access...
Soon-Shiong lawsuit
Altor investors amend suit against Patrick Soon-Shiong,...
GOP healthcare bill

Senator Ted Cruz's slimmed down plans remain in revised Senate bill.

Senate revises healthcare bill, keeps Cruz amendment for...

Western Missouri Medical Center. Photo via Google Maps

Missouri hospital hands operational IT reins to Cerner
Trump cuts ONC budget
House budget backs Trump's drastic cuts to ONC
data breach
Insider breach on global health insurance giant Bupa...