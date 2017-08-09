Population Health

Pop Health Forum names keynote speakers

Jay Bhatt of the American Hospital Association and Joseph Antos of the American Enterprise Institute will headline the event, scheduled for Oct. 2-3, 2017.
By Bernie Monegain
August 09, 2017
12:54 PM
Pop Health forum keynote speakers

Jay Bhatt, MD, Chief Health Officer at Illinois Health and Hospital Association, speaking at the Pop Health Forum 2016 in Chicago.

The HIMSS and Healthcare IT News Pop Health Forum announced the opening keynote speakers for the two-day event. 

Jay Bhatt, DO, of the American Hospital Association will kick things off on Oct. 2, 2017, and the American Enterprise Institute’s Joseph Antos will take the stage on Oct. 3. 

Bhatt, CEO of the AHA’s Health Research and Educational Trust, is scheduled to deliver a 360-degree view of population health today, including a look at work being done at the community and national levels, as well as advice about overcoming common challenges. 

Antos is a scholar of healthcare policy at AEI. His keynote will delve into population health economics, including realities of work to repeal the Affordable Care Act as well as insights about value-based care transforming the ways hospitals and clinicians interact with patients. 

Bhatt and Antos will join more than 25 expert speakers addressing key strategies for population health as well as practical advice about chronic care management, physician and patient engagement, value-based care and social determinants of health. Executive leaders will also share their challenges and achievements with technologies that underpin population health work, including data analytics, mHealth and telehealth tools. 

The Pop Health Forum takes place at the Renaissance Chicago Hotel, Oct. 2-3, 2017.

Analytics, Population Health
