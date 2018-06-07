POLL: What's next for athenahealth?

With CEO Jonathan Bush now out, should athenahealth accept activist investor Elliott Management's $6.5 billion takeover bid?
June 07, 2018
09:45 AM
Credit: athenahealth on Twitter

Athenahealth CEO Jonathan Bush is leaving the company he founded following reports of sexual harassment, a video showing Bush making lewd comments at a 2017 healthcare industry event and domestic abuse in 2006 during a divorce, the company announced Wednesday.

With its board considering “strategic alternatives,” that may include a “sale, merger or other transaction” or athenahealth will continue as an independent company. So we thought we’d ask our users: what do you think the best path forward is for athenahealth?

