Poll: Is the time right for consumer-facing apps like Apple Health Records to work?

Other consumer-facing companies, such as Google and Microsoft, have developed personal health record products in recent years, with limited success. Google experimented with the idea but shut it down in 2011 while Microsoft closed down aspects of its HealthVault project earlier this year.

Today, there are 39 health systems betting Apple's plan for personal health records will work where others didn't. Dignity Health's chief digital officer recently told us the reasons why he thinks it will.

Now it's your turn to weigh in.