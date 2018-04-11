Poll: The State Department's big EHR decision, should it sign with Cerner?

The Coast Guard just announced a partnership with DoD on its MHS Genesis EHR project, as the State Department put out an RFI for its own EHR: What’s next for the federal branch?
April 11, 2018
03:29 PM
State Department EHR

Credit: U.S. Department of State

Just this week, the U.S. Coast Guard announced its plans to join the Department of Defense on its MHS Genesis EHR project. With the Department of Veterans Affairs planning on tapping Cerner as well for its new EHR, it appears Cerner is the preferred vendor for federal health IT needs.

As the State Department just released an RFI for its own EHR project, it calls into question whether it makes sense for the agency to join the Cerner wave, as well. We’re wondering what do you think is the best course of action for the State Department’s EHR plans?

Electronic Health Records (EHR, EMR), Government & Policy
Mercy EHR cloud

Mercy Hospital in Sullivan, Missouri. Credit: Facebook

Mercy launches healthcare cloud to host Epic EHR, imaging and more for other hospitals

