Privacy & Security

Poll: NIST advises simpler passwords, but will your hospital update its policies?

Take our poll and we’ll report back on what other hospital IT shops are planning to do.
By Tom Sullivan
August 16, 2017
02:14 PM
Share

In new draft guidance, the National Institutes of Standards and Technology urged healthcare and other IT shops to ease common password requirements.

Instead of mandating that log-in credentials consist of numbers and symbols in addition to letters, NIST said phrases could be more effective.

[Also: NIST tweaks advice on passwords, says make them easier to remember]

Today’s strict rules, the argument goes, actually force employees to pick passwords that are easier for them to guess than actually remember — and that means they are also easier for hackers to figure out, too. So it follows that enabling your users to pick a three-word phrase with spaces, for instance, frees them to pick passwords they won’t forget and, more important, are harder to decipher.

But this is a major shift from years of widespread password practice. Whether it holds up in the real world or not remains to be seen.

[Join Your Peers at HIMSS’ Healthcare Security Forum! Register Today]

What will your hospital do? Does this mean it’s time to update internal password policies accordingly? Or is it safer to stick with what you have?

All answers are anonymous. We’ll crunch the numbers and share the results to deliver insights on how your hospital peers are taking the new NIST advice.

Topics: 
Privacy & Security
Share
View all comments 0

Top Story

What to know before buying AI-based cybersecurity tools
AI-based cybersecurity tools

Most Read

Nuance knocked offline by ransomware attacking Europe
Nuance still down after Petya cyberattack, offers customers alternative tools
WSU hard drive theft potentially impacts 1 million people
How does blockchain actually work for healthcare?
Blockchain's potential use cases for healthcare: hype or reality?
8 common questions about HL7

Research

White Papers

More Whitepapers

Cloud Computing
Privacy & Security
Network Infrastructure

Webinars

More Webinars

Privacy & Security
Population Health
Analytics

Video

Women in Health IT: Influential perspectives
HIMSS17 Session Recording
Shattering the Glass Ceiling: Lessons Learned for Aspiring Female Executives
Eric Dishman NIH
NIH precision medicine program wants a million-strong cohort, from all walks of life
Karen DeSalvo and Suzi Grizancic
HIMSS Radio: Karen DeSalvo and Suzi Grizancic on gender equality in HIT

More Stories

NIH precision medicine project
NIH gives nod to Vibrent Health for precision medicine...
telemedicine had minimal benefits
Study shows telehealth increased office visits, had...
top 10 cloud vendors for healthcare
Forrester ranks top 10 cloud vendors for healthcare
Poll: NIST advises simpler passwords, but will your...
NIST advises simpler passwords
NIST tweaks advice on passwords, says make them easier...
Big Data and Healthcare Analytics Forum

Tom Sullivan moderates a panel discussion during May's Big Data and Healthcare Analytics Forum in San Francisco.

Goodbye data-driven orgs; Hello information-driven...
real-world blockchain metrics
Sentara Healthcare, Old Dominion to hope to develop real...
HIMSS healthcare security forum
14 reasons why you should be at the Healthcare Security...