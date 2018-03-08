PointClickCare launches developer program aimed at LTPAC apps

LAS VEGAS – PointClickCare Technologies, which develops software-as-a-service for long-term and post-acute care providers, announced a new program at HIMSS18 on Thursday designed to give software developers a streamlined, integrated process to create LTPAC-focused apps on its platform.

Officials say it's meant to be a quick, cost-effective way to foster new third-party integrated solutions with help from a robust set of application program interfaces.

The program offers developers with access to documentation, data and other insights, leveraging standards-based APIs to enable creation for the PointClickCare electronic health record platform, which is widely used in the LTPAC market, boasting 60 percent market share in the skilled nursing space, according to the company.

“Through our new Developer Program, not only are we enabling integration between health systems and their post-acute providers, but we’re supporting a burgeoning developer community and improving patient care through innovative new solutions,” said David Belbeck, PointClickCare's executive vice president of corporate development, in a statement.

Post-acute care was a hot topic at HIMSS18. The annual LTPAC Forum, for instance, again convened long-term and post-acute care providers and technology developments to continue innovating ways to bridge the gap between different types of providers. Education sessions focused on longitudinal health records, interoperability and patient engagement across various care settings.

“Ultimately, the goal is to be able to empower our customers and health systems to work smarter and better together, and with the right tools we can help them achieve better care coordination across the continuum,” added Bill Phelan, senior vice president of Product Management, PointClickCare.

