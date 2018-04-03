Physicians' Clinic of Iowa taps eClinicalWorks for cloud EHR

Physicians' Clinic of Iowa has decided to switch from its current electronic health record to the eClinicalWorks' new cloud-based V11 EHR to help its 84 providers better manage the demands of value-based care.

Cedar Rapids-based PCI, which is one of the biggest private specialty medical groups in Iowa, will move from its existing Greenway platform in favor of eClinicalWorks, whose V11 system it hopes will help streamline efficiency and communications among providers and patients do better with preventative care.

For instance, Eva, eCW's virtual assistant offers a voice-activated way for physicians to interact with the technology conversationally. And telehealth consults enabled by its healow technology can offer patients expanded access to care.

The V11 platform, which has been available for just over three months, focuses on interoperability, according to eClinicalWorks, enabling connection with other vendor systems participating in CommonWell Health Alliance and Carequality.

"Not only does eClinicalWorks V11 provide a wealth of convenient patient-focused features, it links patient demographics and medical records to insurance, billing and claims data," said Physicians' Clinic of Iowa CEO Michael Sundall, in a statement. "These features are very appealing to PCI as we move forward with our next generation EHR."

