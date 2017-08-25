Workforce

Philips plans Nashville health IT center, to create 800 jobs

Dutch company joins others in the sector by expanding into the famed Tennessee area.
By Bernie Monegain
August 25, 2017
10:53 AM
Share
Nashville health IT center

Grand Ole Opry is one of the landmarks of Nashville, Tennessee, which in recent years has also become known as a healthcare IT hub.

Dutch giant Royal Philips on Thursday said it plans to build a healthcare IT center in Tennessee and will consolidate customer service, finance, human resources and marketing operations in that new hub.

The move means 800 new healthcare tech jobs for the region.

State officials said hiring would begin in the next few months and take about two years. The company already has about 150 workers in Nashville and in Franklin.

[Also: New Philips, Navican platform hopes to give all hospitals access to precision medicine]

Philips has a healthcare technology business that employs about 71,000 workers in 100 countries. The company, which focuses on prevention, diagnosis, treatment and home care, has several Tennessee healthcare clients, with 85 percent of Tennessee hospitals using at least one piece of Philips imaging or ultrasound equipment, according to Philips executives.

The company has not yet picked a location for its facilities and is looking at multiple locations in the greater Nashville area.

Nashville has long been known as a healthcare IT hub, with many healthcare businesses and known for its annual two-day Nashville Health IT Summit, with sessions led by healthcare IT leaders. The Nashville Healthcare Council has dubbed Nashville “The Healthcare Industry Capital.”

In announcing Philips’ plans for Tennessee, state officials said Philips would receive an incentive package but did not reveal any monetary details since negotiations are still underway.

Twitter: @Bernie_HITN
Email the writer: bernie.monegain@himssmedia.com

Topics: 
Workforce
Share
View all comments 0

Top Story

New ransomware strain targeting healthcare
New ransomware targeting healthcare

Most Read

Epic to jump into medical billing, currently hiring for new unit
Doctors demand extreme EHR makeover ... right now
How nursing informatics helped Carolinas HealthCare eliminate 18 million clicks
Athenahealth CFO out as company looks for new leadership amid financial troubles
Provider hit with $31,000 HIPAA settlement over lack of business associate's agreement
Cerner co-founder and CEO Neal Patterson dies of cancer at age 67

Research

White Papers

More Whitepapers

Cloud Computing
Privacy & Security
Network Infrastructure

Webinars

More Webinars

Privacy & Security
Privacy & Security
Privacy & Security

Video

Women in Health IT: Influential perspectives
HIMSS17 Session Recording
Shattering the Glass Ceiling: Lessons Learned for Aspiring Female Executives
Eric Dishman NIH
NIH precision medicine program wants a million-strong cohort, from all walks of life
Karen DeSalvo and Suzi Grizancic
HIMSS Radio: Karen DeSalvo and Suzi Grizancic on gender equality in HIT

More Stories

Epic CEO Judy Faulkner
Epic Systems CEO Judy Faulkner adds a billion to her...
Pfizer Minecraft app

A screensnap from the Pfizer app.

Minecraft-based Pfizer app uses gamification to help...
ZingBox, VMware partnership

Photo via Flickr

ZingBox, VMware partnership hopes to enhance healthcare...
Scanadu doc.ai

A screen snap of the Scanadu app. The company plans to launch its advanced natural language processing tech platform, doc.ai, to the public soon.

Scanadu cofounders' new project, doc.ai, is a...
Nashville health IT center

Grand Ole Opry is one of the landmarks of Nashville, Tennessee, which in recent years has also become known as a healthcare IT hub.

Philips plans Nashville health IT center, to create 800...
global health IT
Deloitte, PwC lead Klas rankings of global health IT...
artificial intelligence solving problems in healthcare
How AI is transforming healthcare and solving problems...
biggest healthcare breaches 2017
The biggest healthcare breaches of 2017 (so far)