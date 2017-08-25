Philips plans Nashville health IT center, to create 800 jobs

Dutch giant Royal Philips on Thursday said it plans to build a healthcare IT center in Tennessee and will consolidate customer service, finance, human resources and marketing operations in that new hub.

The move means 800 new healthcare tech jobs for the region.

State officials said hiring would begin in the next few months and take about two years. The company already has about 150 workers in Nashville and in Franklin.

Philips has a healthcare technology business that employs about 71,000 workers in 100 countries. The company, which focuses on prevention, diagnosis, treatment and home care, has several Tennessee healthcare clients, with 85 percent of Tennessee hospitals using at least one piece of Philips imaging or ultrasound equipment, according to Philips executives.

The company has not yet picked a location for its facilities and is looking at multiple locations in the greater Nashville area.

Nashville has long been known as a healthcare IT hub, with many healthcare businesses and known for its annual two-day Nashville Health IT Summit, with sessions led by healthcare IT leaders. The Nashville Healthcare Council has dubbed Nashville “The Healthcare Industry Capital.”

In announcing Philips’ plans for Tennessee, state officials said Philips would receive an incentive package but did not reveal any monetary details since negotiations are still underway.

