Philips to incorporate Dana Farber's clinical pathways to bolster decision support for cancer care

The partners said the plan is to deliver best practices and cloud-based precision medicine tools hospitals can use to help doctors decide best treatment options.
By Bernie Monegain
June 08, 2018
09:22 AM
Royal Philips is poised to implement Clinical Pathways from the Boston-based Dana-Farber Cancer Institute, a leading center of cancer research and treatment.

Dana-Farber Clinical Pathways will be deployed through Philips IntelliSpace Oncology, a cloud-based precision medicine platform that provides physicians patient-centric clinical decision support.

The goal is to help oncologists quickly identify the most appropriate cancer treatments, based on the unified view of the patient across diagnostic modalities and the embedded knowledge of Clinical Pathways. 

Philips will leverage Dana-Farber Clinical Pathways to map cancer patients to the appropriate treatment options via its oncology informatics suite, which integrates radiology, pathology, genomics and EHR data to help scale precision medicine. 

“Every cancer patient deserves the best possible care,” said Dana Farber CEO Laurie Glimcher, MD. 

Cancer medicine is changing rapidly, and physicians are tasked with interpreting massive amounts of new information generated from publications and clinical trials,” Glimcher added. 

Philips CEO Frans van Houten added that patient-centric care is critical to cancer treatments. 

“Leveraging clinical knowledge and oncology informatics will help provide doctors with the clinical decision they need to provide the most effective care, based on patients’ genome,” he said.

Twitter: @Bernie_HITN
Email the writer: bernie.monegain@himssmedia.com

Topics: 
Cloud Computing, Decision Support, Precision Medicine
