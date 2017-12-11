Population Health

Philips acquires VitalHealth to bolster population health portfolio

Co-founded by the Mayo Clinic, the company develops tools outcome measurement, patient engagement, care coordination and analytics.
By Mike Miliard
December 11, 2017
03:01 PM
Royal Philips has acquired VitalHealth for its cloud-based population health management technology.

Founded in 2006 by Mayo Clinic and the Netherlands-based Noaber Foundation, VitalHealth develops tools – for outcome measurement, patient engagement, care coordination and analytics – to help manage chronic disease. Its products are deployed at more 100 healthcare networks in the U.S. and abroad.

Philips has been broadening its pop health business in recent years. It acquired Wellcentive in 2016, giving it an informatics platform to help organizations better aggregate and analyze clinical, claims and financial data across hospital and health systems.

Future-proofing population health

Find out how forward-looking hospitals are preparing.

VitalHealth has portfolio of telehealth applications for patient engagement, as well as a care coordination platform to help care providers better integrate data from across care settings. 

Officials said it will complement Philips Wellcentive’s solution to help improve patient outcomes, as the combined portfolios will enable healthcare providers to better identify and manage high-risk, high-cost patient populations.

"Our digital health solutions are highly complementary to the ones that Philips provides," said Laurens van der Tang, CEO of VitalHealth.

Carla Kriwet, chief business leader of the Connected Care & Health Informatics Businesses at Royal Philips agreed that the VitalHealth technologies will help Philips serve hospitals and payers were they transition to value-based care. 

The companies did not disclose terms of the deal.

Cloud Computing, Mergers & Acquisitions, Population Health
