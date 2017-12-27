Women In Health IT

Philanthropic Women of St. Joseph's raise $1 million for live-saving technology

The funds raised by the Florida foundation were used to purchase a 3D pediatric and adult echocardiography unit and endoscopic tower.
Bernie Monegain
December 27, 2017
The Philanthropic Women of St. Joseph's raised $1 million dollars for hospital tech in the Florida 14-hospital BayCare Health System.

The Philanthropic Women of St. Joseph’s, a leadership network of women at St. Joseph’s Hospitals in Tampa, Florida, have raised $1 million for healthcare technology specifically for women, children and families.

The group was established in 2009 by co-founders Elaine Shimberg and Donna Jordan. Today it has more than 150 members who are supporting innovative and life-saving services and technology at St. Joseph's Hospitals.

"Individually, we are great,” Jordan said. “Collectively, we are a force to be reckoned with."

Using the power of collective philanthropy, the PWSJ members' annual philanthropic contributions are pooled and the entire membership joins in deciding which program, project or new equipment will be funded.

This year, the group raised and approved $176,000 in grants for two machines: a 3D Pediatric and Adult Echocardiography Unit that can conduct tests using sound waves to take pictures of a patient's heart; and an endoscopic tower, a device that will house the video scopes used to assess leg veins and in certain heart operations.

Past initiatives include the purchase of a digital radiography system that allows surgeons to examine tissue samples while the patient is still in the operating room, ultrasound equipment for bedside use during emergencies, ventilators for the Neonatal Intensive Care Unit and a new Mobile Medical Clinic, which provides free immunizations and exams to children in underserved areas.

St. Joseph's Hospital is part of the 14-hospital BayCare Health System.

Twitter: @Bernie_HITN
Email the writer: bernie.monegain@himssmedia.com

