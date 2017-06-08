Government & Policy

Pew tells Congress to reject Trump's budget cuts to ONC

The Office of the National Coordinator for Health IT needs more funding than the $38 million Trump allocated to advance interoperability, EHR usability and patient safety, a Pew official said.
By Tom Sullivan
June 08, 2017
09:57 AM
Share
Trump budget cuts to ONC

Another group joined the battle for the budget of the Office of the National Coordinator for Health IT Thursday morning.

Pew Charitable Trust manager of health information technology Ben Moscovitch urged lawmakers to push back on the cuts to the Office of the National Coordinator for Health IT that President Trump put into his budget proposal.  

[Also: Population health: 'Let's leave CMS out of this,' experts say]

“The President’s budget includes cuts despite outlining many of the same priorities as Congress — specifically advancing usability and interoperability,” Moscovitch wrote in the Thursday letter addressed to members of the Subcommittee on Labor, Health and Human Services, Education and Related Agencies. “If the proposed budget cuts are enacted, ONC may not have the necessary resources to carry out the entirety of Congress’ priorities for health information technology.”

Whereas Trump’s proposal would slash nearly 37 percent, or $22 million, from ONC’s annual operating budget, Moscovitch and other several industry trade groups have publicly said ONC needs more funding to achieve Congress’ vision of improving health data interoperability, EHR usability and patient safety.  

AHIMA, AMIA and HIMSS all expressed disappointment about the cuts and called on members of Congress to ensure ONC has enough funding to succeed.

The coalition Health IT Now, however, took the opposite stance and pushed Health and Human Services Secretary Tom Price, MD, to curb ONC’s burdensome regulatory authority and accusing the office of mission creep.

ONC chief Donald Rucker, MD, meanwhile, has said the office will focus on interoperability standards, health information exchange policies, support for the Cures Act and MACRA by working to convene government and private industry stakeholders.

“The success of these congressional priorities relies on the agency having adequate resources and prioritizing efforts to enhance patient safety and care quality,” Pew’s Moscovitch wrote in the letter. “We urge you to underscore to ONC the need to focus on how EHRs can enhance quality and safety — including as it implements the congressional priorities put forth in the 21st Century Cures Act.”  
 

Twitter: SullyHIT
Email the writer: tom.sullivan@himssmedia.com

Like Healthcare IT News on Facebook and LinkedIn

Topics: 
Electronic Health Records (EHR, EMR), Government & Policy, Interoperability
Share
View all comments 0

Top Story

Pew tells Congress to reject Trump's budget cuts to ONC
Trump budget cuts to ONC

Most Read

Epic CEO Judy Faulkner reveals two new EHR versions are in development
VA will move from VistA to a commercial EHR, secretary says
PwC's top 10 healthcare industry issues for 2017
Hospital datacenters: Extinct in 5 years?
Doctors demand extreme EHR makeover ... right now
Allscripts, Cerner, Epic signal more open EHRs ahead

Research

White Papers

More Whitepapers

Mobile
Privacy & Security
Privacy & Security

Webinars

More Webinars

Privacy & Security
Privacy & Security
EHRs

Video

Karen DeSalvo and Suzi Grizancic
HIMSS Radio: Karen DeSalvo and Suzi Grizancic on gender equality in HIT
Adnan Hamid, Assistant CIO at Henry Mayo Newhall Hospital
CIO Spotlight: Top health IT initiatives in 2017
Shareefa Alabdulmunem, Head of eServices at King Faisal Specialist Hospital
Women in Health IT: What it means to be recognized as influential
Distinguishing AI from machine learning

More Stories

games to teach cybersecurity
Games-based cybersecurity training: Beaumont Health...
mayo clinic precision decision support
Mayo Clinic sets sights on precision decision support at...

photo by Juhan Sonin via Flickr

Patient safety jeopardized by EHR downtime, JAMIA says
Predictive analytics save health systems millions
Healthcare leaders: Predictive analytics will save...
population health market epic, cerner, allscripts

Hospitals are investing in new population health platforms that enable patient-centric and quality-based care.

Epic, Cerner, Allscripts moving to dominate the...
surescripts e-prescribing
Surescripts sees big boost in e-prescribing, patient...
Epic contract for VA
Can Epic count on its $624 million contract for VA...
Ransomware, botnet attacks predicted
Calm before the storm? Ransomware, botnet attacks...