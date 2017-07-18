Privacy & Security

Petya attacks now appear to be causing permanent damage

After a hospital had to replace infected IT systems, now FedEx is the second organization to admit the drastic impact of the wiper malware.
By Jessica Davis
July 18, 2017
12:18 PM
Share
Petya attacks

When the Petya attack struck Princeton Community Medical Hospital in West Virginia, the system had to replace infected computers. A community hospital is one thing, but then FedEx on Monday admitted that some of the damage Petya wreaked on its networks may be permanent. 

FedEx’s Ukrainian division was hit by the initial attack on June 28, which spread to more of the company’s systems. Officials said the majority of the affected computers were on the TNT Express network, an international transportation, delivery and freight transportation company owned by FedEx.

[Also: Nuance still down after Petya cyberattack, offers customers alternative tools]

FedEx officials told the U.S. Securities and Exchange commission in its annual 10-L filing that no data was stolen from the company’s network, but operations and communications were significantly affected.

“We cannot yet estimate how long it will take to restore the systems that were impacted, and it’s reasonably possible that TNT will be unable to fully restore all of the affected systems and recover all of the critical business data that was encrypted by the virus,” officials said in a statement.

[Also: Researchers find Petya ransomware vaccine, but no kill switch]

While officials said FedEx was able to restore IT systems and services right after the incident, “customers are still experiencing widespread service and invoicing delays.”

It’s been three weeks since the initial Petya cyberattack was initially thought to be ransomware, but it was later determined the virus was a wiper with one purpose: to disrupt networks. Microsoft said that at least a portion of the initial attacks stemmed from a software supply-chain attack with a legitimate MEDoc updater process.

Princeton Community, for its part, was the second health system to fall victim to the attack. 

Pennsylvania-based Heritage Valley Health System’s network was also impacted, and the virus spread throughout the health system’s entire network -- including satellite and community locations.

Major voice and language tool provider, Nuance Communications, and biopharma giant Merck were also part of the major U.S. NotPetya victims. There have been about 2,000 victims across 64 countries, but with FedEx’s announcement, it’s clear that the total damage is yet to be seen.

Twitter: @JessieFDavis
Email the writer: jessica.davis@himssmedia.com

Like Healthcare IT News on Facebook and LinkedIn

Topics: 
Privacy & Security
Share
View all comments 0

Top Story

OIG plans to investigate $15 billion in meaningful use payments
meaningful use payments

Most Read

Nuance knocked offline by ransomware attacking Europe
Nuance still down after Petya cyberattack, offers customers alternative tools
WSU hard drive theft potentially impacts 1 million people
Blockchain's potential use cases for healthcare: hype or reality?
How does blockchain actually work for healthcare?
Hackers will target hospitals like never before in 2017

Research

White Papers

More Whitepapers

Data Warehousing
Privacy & Security
Meaningful Use

Webinars

More Webinars

Electronic Health Records (EHR, EMR)
Clinical
Electronic Health Records (EHR, EMR)

Video

Women in Health IT: Influential perspectives
HIMSS17 Session Recording
Shattering the Glass Ceiling: Lessons Learned for Aspiring Female Executives
Eric Dishman NIH
NIH precision medicine program wants a million-strong cohort, from all walks of life
Karen DeSalvo and Suzi Grizancic
HIMSS Radio: Karen DeSalvo and Suzi Grizancic on gender equality in HIT

More Stories

Former athenahealth CFO joins Arcadia Healthcare...
securing cloud data
Who's responsible for protecting patient data in...
AI Blockchain ransomware security
Experts to address AI, Blockchain, ransomware and...
Epic notches a first with Canadian EHR install
stop ransomware
How to stop ransomware: It's really not that...
Cleveland Clinic names Ed Marx CIO
Cleveland Clinic names Ed Marx new chief information...
Petya attacks
Petya attacks now appear to be causing permanent damage
Mayo Clinic cognitive computing

Jvion CEO Shantanu Nigam

Jvion, Mayo Clinic release cognitive computing appliance...