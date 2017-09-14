Electronic Health Records (EHR, EMR)

PeraHealth brings clinical surveillance tools to Epic's App Orchard

APIs bring third-party analytics tools into the Epic platform, helping hospitals get more out of EHR investments, hospital CIO says.
By Mike Miliard
September 14, 2017
03:36 PM
Share
Epic's App Orchard

The PeraTrend tool shows clinicians a dashboard that indicates the patient's condition in real-time. Photo via PeraTrend

The newest addition to Epic's App Orchard is PeraHealth, whose real-time predictive analytics tool will be integrated through API into the electronic health record platform.

PeraHealth's clinical surveillance technology is based on the Rothman Index, which measures patient acuity with an assigned score, helping hospitals spot at-risk patients for earlier intervention. It's deployed at major health systems such as Yale New Haven, Houston Methodist, Children's Hospital of Philadelphia and Memorial Sloan Kettering Cancer Center,

[Also: Epic unveils interoperability tool for patients]

The PeraTrend tool shows clinicians a dashboard that indicates the patient's condition in real-time, allowing care providers to detect subtle but potentially life-threatening changes – at either a nursing unit level or across the hospital for real-time clinical surveillance.

At Yale New Haven, 1,541-bed tertiary medical center, PeraHealth's technology, enabled by APIs from App Orchard, is available via Epic EHRs across the enterprise, including a customized patient list called MyList that lets clinicians see the conditions of their specific patients.

"Having access to third party solutions, like PeraHealth, which smoothly integrate with our EHR platform allows our organization to truly get the most out of our EHR investment," says Lisa Stump, chief information officer at Yale New Haven Health and Yale School of Medicine. "Our team has been able to integrate key features from Epic into PeraTrend that enable a seamless workflow and help improve quality of care, ultimately increasing value for the patient."

"Healthcare organizations are seeking to maximize the use of their EHR platforms, and look to do so in a way that is customized to their clinicians' needs," says Stephanie Alexander, CEO of PeraHealth. "With the compatibility available through the App Orchard, we can smoothly integrate with Epic platforms to improve workflow for care teams."

Twitter: @MikeMiliardHITN
Email the writer: mike.miliard@himssmedia.com

Topics: 
Analytics, Electronic Health Records (EHR, EMR), Quality and Safety, Workflow
Share
View all comments 0

Top Story

Citing ties to Russia, DHS bans Kaspersky products for government use
Kaspersky banned by Homeland Security

Acting FBI Director Andrew McCabe, CIA Director Mike Pompeo, Director of National Intelligence Dan Coats, NSA Director Admiral Michael Rogers, Defense Intelligence Agency Director Lt. General Vincent Stewart and Director of the National Geospatial-Intelligence Agency Robert Cardillo testify before the U.S. Senate Select Committee on Intelligence on May 11.

Most Read

These 10 hospitals scored an 'F', pose greatest risk to patients, Leapfrog says
Epic CEO Judy Faulkner reveals two new EHR versions are in development
See which hospitals earned worst scores for hospital-acquired infections (list, map)
Epic to jump into medical billing, currently hiring for new unit
VA will move from VistA to a commercial EHR, secretary says
Hospital datacenters: Extinct in 5 years?

Research

White Papers

More Whitepapers

Medical Devices
Network Infrastructure
Network Infrastructure

Webinars

More Webinars

Precision Medicine
Women In Health IT
Privacy & Security

Video

Healthcare attorney Barry Herrin on the value of the NIST Risk Management Framework
Penn Medicine CISO Dan Costantino on cybersecurity resource allocation
Former DHS Secretary Tom Ridge on what hospitals can learn from the intelligence community
Bill Parkinson of Unisys
Unsecured medical devices leave doors wide open to cybercriminals

More Stories

Population health

Brendan FitzGerald, Research Director at HIMSS Analytics speaking at the HIMSS Pop Health Forum in Boston earlier this year.

Population health is a manual process now, but just wait...
Epic's App Orchard

The PeraTrend tool shows clinicians a dashboard that indicates the patient's condition in real-time. Photo via PeraTrend

PeraHealth brings clinical surveillance tools to Epic...
3-D printing of human organs
Start-up working on breakthrough in 3-D printing of...
Swedish Cancer precision medicine

Swedish Cancer Institute in Seattle. Photo via Google Maps

Swedish Cancer Institute, GNS Healthcare launch...
Epic releases new interoperability tool
Epic unveils interoperability tool for patients
EHR clinical data

A new strategy to track sepsis incidence and outcomes is using electronic clinical data provides more objective estimates than insurance claims.

EHR clinical data best for measuring sepsis rates,...
Revenue cycle companies ZirMed, Navicure to merge
Revenue cycle companies ZirMed, Navicure to merge
Senate IoT security legislation

Orgs should formalize their own medical device security policies because IoT security legislation​ is coming.

Experts back Senate IoT security legislation