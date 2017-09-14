PeraHealth brings clinical surveillance tools to Epic's App Orchard

The newest addition to Epic's App Orchard is PeraHealth, whose real-time predictive analytics tool will be integrated through API into the electronic health record platform.

PeraHealth's clinical surveillance technology is based on the Rothman Index, which measures patient acuity with an assigned score, helping hospitals spot at-risk patients for earlier intervention. It's deployed at major health systems such as Yale New Haven, Houston Methodist, Children's Hospital of Philadelphia and Memorial Sloan Kettering Cancer Center,

The PeraTrend tool shows clinicians a dashboard that indicates the patient's condition in real-time, allowing care providers to detect subtle but potentially life-threatening changes – at either a nursing unit level or across the hospital for real-time clinical surveillance.

At Yale New Haven, 1,541-bed tertiary medical center, PeraHealth's technology, enabled by APIs from App Orchard, is available via Epic EHRs across the enterprise, including a customized patient list called MyList that lets clinicians see the conditions of their specific patients.

"Having access to third party solutions, like PeraHealth, which smoothly integrate with our EHR platform allows our organization to truly get the most out of our EHR investment," says Lisa Stump, chief information officer at Yale New Haven Health and Yale School of Medicine. "Our team has been able to integrate key features from Epic into PeraTrend that enable a seamless workflow and help improve quality of care, ultimately increasing value for the patient."

"Healthcare organizations are seeking to maximize the use of their EHR platforms, and look to do so in a way that is customized to their clinicians' needs," says Stephanie Alexander, CEO of PeraHealth. "With the compatibility available through the App Orchard, we can smoothly integrate with Epic platforms to improve workflow for care teams."

