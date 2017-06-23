Electronic Health Records (EHR, EMR)

Penn Medicine deploys enterprise natural language processing platform

Linguamatics' I2E technology will help University of Pennsylvania Health System do more with its unstructured EHR data, fuel precision medicine research.
By Mike Miliard
June 23, 2017
01:06 PM
natural language processing

The University of Pennsylvania Health System is rolling out a natural language processing platform from Linguamatics Health to build queries and mine insights from its patient encounter records, specialist reports and unstructured electronic health record data.

The technology will also help with the identification for specific patient cohorts and locating clinical notes from its translational research data warehouse, PennOmics.

[Also: EHR natural language processing isn't perfect, but it's really useful]

"Our organization needed an NLP tool to make unstructured clinical data more accessible for our research and clinical efforts," said Jason Moore, director of the Penn Institute for Biomedical Informatics, in a statement. "We look forward to exploring different opportunities to use Linguamatics I2E's NLP capabilities to gain additional insights from our unstructured patient data."

[Also: How Penn Medicine primed its IT infrastructure for precision medicine]

Simon Beaulah, senior director of healthcare at Cambridge, UK-based Linguamatics, noted that more and more academic medical centers in the U.S. are deploying the platform, integrating it with their enterprise systems and putting its NLP capabilities to work for rapid query development.

"We look forward to working with Penn Medicine to help them unlock valuable insights from clinical notes in order to advance research initiatives and enhance the delivery of care," he said.

Topics: 
Clinical, Electronic Health Records (EHR, EMR), Precision Medicine
