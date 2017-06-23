Penn Medicine deploys enterprise natural language processing platform

The University of Pennsylvania Health System is rolling out a natural language processing platform from Linguamatics Health to build queries and mine insights from its patient encounter records, specialist reports and unstructured electronic health record data.

The technology will also help with the identification for specific patient cohorts and locating clinical notes from its translational research data warehouse, PennOmics.

"Our organization needed an NLP tool to make unstructured clinical data more accessible for our research and clinical efforts," said Jason Moore, director of the Penn Institute for Biomedical Informatics, in a statement. "We look forward to exploring different opportunities to use Linguamatics I2E's NLP capabilities to gain additional insights from our unstructured patient data."

Simon Beaulah, senior director of healthcare at Cambridge, UK-based Linguamatics, noted that more and more academic medical centers in the U.S. are deploying the platform, integrating it with their enterprise systems and putting its NLP capabilities to work for rapid query development.

"We look forward to working with Penn Medicine to help them unlock valuable insights from clinical notes in order to advance research initiatives and enhance the delivery of care," he said.

