PatientSafe Solutions pulls in $25 million to scale mobile technology

PatientSafe Solutions, which provides mobile clinical workflow and communication technology, has closed a $25 million round of financing.

The San Diego-based startup plans to use the funds to further scale operations, boost sales, and drive more innovation in clinical communications and care delivery.

Founded in 2002, San Diego-based PatientSafe focuses on empowering care teams to communicate and work together through its PatientTouch mobile platform that brings together clinical communications with critical workflows in a single application.

“This latest funding strengthens our ability to serve large-scale enterprise customers while continuing to develop and deploy a patient-centric communications and workflow network that unifies the patient, family, and care team across the continuum of care,” PatientSafe CEO and President Si Luo said in a statement.

The technology is in play at more than 80 leading healthcare institutions, according to Luo.

HighBar Partners led the funding round with participation from existing investors Merck Global Health Innovation Fund, Camden Partners, Psilos Group, and TPG.

