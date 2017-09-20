Privacy & Security

Partnership hopes to help organizations better gauge 3rd party cyber risks

CyberGRX and BitSight merge their tools as this type of risk is a top cybersecurity concern for healthcare organizations.
By Bill Siwicki
September 20, 2017
12:50 PM
Share
cybersecurity risks

A screen snap of a BitSight benchmarking graph. Photo via BitSight

Accounting for the risk third-party systems and services bring into a healthcare organization is a top challenge for hospitals and health systems trying to bolster their cybersecurity posture.

As healthcare digital ecosystems continue to expand, the number of vendors, partners and contractors with access to the enterprise’s network can greatly increase. Healthcare organizations need to understand the real risk posed by third parties if they are to successfully protect their data and organizations.

[Also: Black Hat, White Hat hackers agree: Phishing is best way to steal data]

CyberGRX, vendor of a third-party cyber risk management platform, and BitSight, a security ratings services firm, have partnered to embed BitSight’s proprietary security ratings capabilities within the CyberGRX Exchange, a marketplace for sharing third-party cyber risk security information.

Integrating BitSight’s objective, quantitative measurements of companies’ security performance into the CyberGRX Exchange provides a comprehensive view of third-party cyber risk, the companies said. The combination of BitSight’s security ratings, generated through externally observable data, with CyberGRX’s third-party cyber risk assessments can enable organizations to make more informed decisions and scale their third-party risk programs, the companies added.

[Also: How passwords are losing clout as a top-line defense against data hacking]

“BitSight’s ability to continuously rate the security performance of third parties from an outside-in perspective will strengthen the CyberGRX Exchange,” said Fred Kneip, CEO of CyberGRX. “Combining their proven non-intrusive approach to evaluating risk and security performance with the inside-out view our platform provides is a powerful proposition for customers: a comprehensive, continuous, 360-degree view of third-party cyber risk exposure.”

Enterprises today require access to accurate, continuous and actionable information about third-party cyber risk, said Jacob Olcott, vice president of strategic partnerships at BitSight.

“CyberGRX helps to solve that problem for companies across the world, and our security ratings provide the unique, objective data that organizations need to scale their third-party risk programs and make more informed business decisions,” Olcott said.

Twitter: @SiwickiHealthIT
Email the writer: bill.siwicki@himssmedia.com

Topics: 
Privacy & Security
Share
View all comments 0

Top Story

Cedars-Sinai kicks off new health tech accelerator class
CedarsTechstars accelerator program

10 healthcare startups were selected for the CedarsTechstars accelerator program. Photo via Twitter

Most Read

Nuance knocked offline by ransomware attacking Europe
Nuance still down after Petya cyberattack, offers customers alternative tools
How does blockchain actually work for healthcare?
WSU hard drive theft potentially impacts 1 million people
Blockchain's potential use cases for healthcare: hype or reality?
8 common questions about HL7

Research

White Papers

More Whitepapers

Medical Devices
Network Infrastructure
Network Infrastructure

Webinars

More Webinars

Precision Medicine
Women In Health IT
Privacy & Security

Video

Advice for the CISO on strategy, planning and team building
Attorney clears up misconceptions about HIPAA, cyber insurance, BAAs
IBM security expert says effective incident response requires skills, practice
Healthcare attorney Barry Herrin on the value of the NIST Risk Management Framework

More Stories

EHRs
KLAS: 'Clock is ticking' for Allscripts to do...
cybersecurity risks

A screen snap of a BitSight benchmarking graph. Photo via BitSight

Partnership hopes to help organizations better gauge 3rd...
Seema Verma CMS

CMS Administrator Seema Verma. Photo via Twitter

CMS says it will change direction of CMMI, wants...
Doximity Dialer integrates with Epic’s Haiku app
Doximity Dialer integrates with Epic's Haiku app to...
Health IT startups to watch in 2017
Health IT startups to watch in 2017: A running list
artificial intelligence solving problems in healthcare
How AI is transforming healthcare and solving problems...
Phishing for healthcare data
Black Hat, White Hat hackers agree: Phishing is best way...
Doctella app

Doctella provides preloaded clinical templates to customize the app.

Johns Hopkins-affiliated startup helps providers build...