Patient Engagement

Partners HealthCare launches 10-year project to boost AI use

Partnership with GE Healthcare with first focus on improving clinician productivity and patient outcomes in diagnostic imaging.
By Bernie Monegain
May 18, 2017
10:06 AM
Share
artificial intelligence Partners HealthCare MassGeneral

Boston-based Partners HealthCare in Boston on Wednesday said it plans to integrate deep learning technology from GE Healthcare across its network.

The 10-year collaboration will involve Massachusetts General Hospital and Brigham and Women's Hospital Center for Clinical Data Science.

The initiative will feature co-located, multidisciplinary teams with broad access to data, computational infrastructure and clinical expertise. The initial focus will be on the development of applications aimed at improving clinician productivity and patient outcomes in diagnostic imaging.

Eventually, the groups will create new business models for applying AI to healthcare, and they will develop products for additional medical specialties, such as molecular pathology, genomics and population health.

“This is an important moment for medicine,” David Torchiana, MD, CEO of Partners HealthCare, said in a statement. “Clinicians are inundated with data, and the patient experience suffers from inefficiencies in the healthcare industry.”

The collaboration will speed the development and adoption of deep learning technology, Torchiana said, and it will give clinicians the tools they need to store, analyze and leverage the flood of information to more effectively deliver care to patients.

The plan is to implement AI into every aspect of a patient’s hospital stay – from admittance through discharge.

“'This is about creating digital tools that will have a profound impact on medicine,” GE Healthcare CEO John Flannery said in a statement. “By leveraging AI across every patient interaction, workflow challenge and administrative need, this collaboration will drive improvements in quality, cost and access.”
 
The initial focus will be on diagnostic imaging. Early work will address cases such as determining the prognostic impact of stroke, identifying fractures in the emergency room, tracking how tumors grow or shrink after the administration of novel therapies, and indicating the likelihood of cancer on ultrasound.

The applications are being developed based on patient impact, technical capability and market appetite.

The plan first targets the top clinician pain points and the most critically ill patients. The goal is to bring the most promising solutions to market faster, so they can start making an impact for hospitals, health systems and patients sooner.

Twitter: @Bernie_HITN
Email the writer: bernie.monegain@himssmedia.com

Like Healthcare IT News on Facebook and LinkedIn

Topics: 
Artificial Intelligence, Network Infrastructure, Patient Engagement
Share
View all comments 0

Top Story

Activist investor takes aim at athenahealth
athenahealth EHR vendor

Most Read

AI, machine learning will shatter Moore's Law in rapid-fire pace of innovation
Update: Flatiron Health putting $175 million Roche investment to work
Wake Forest's Epic EHR rollout was a money pit. Here's how they turned it around
Half of hospitals to adopt artificial intelligence within 5 years
Healthgrades names top hospitals for patient safety in 2017; See the list
Kaiser Permanente CIO Dick Daniels: Consumer-driven model can transform care

Research

White Papers

More Whitepapers

Decision Support
Privacy & Security
Patient Engagement

Webinars

More Webinars

EHRs
Quality and Safety
Privacy & Security

Video

Distinguishing AI from machine learning
Cheryl Reinking, CNO at El Camino Hospital
Healthcare analytics and fall preventions at El Camino Hospital
J. Bryan Bennett, executive director of the Healthcare Center for Excellence
Healthcare analytics success demands effective leadership
Real-world advice on analytics for value-based care

More Stories

EHR natural language processing isn't perfect, but...
Mayo Clinic improve medical device security
Hospitals can make medical devices up to 70% safer, Mayo...
Senate cybersecurity bill Schatz and Johnson

The Protecting Our Ability to Counter Hacking Act, introduced by Sen. Brian Schatz, D-Hawaii, left, includes bipartisan support with Ron Johnson, R-Wisconsin, right, issuing a statement that Congress needs to find ways to "combine public and private efforts to maintain the security of America’s networks."

After WannaCry, Senators float bill to stop US cyber...
artificial intelligence Partners HealthCare MassGeneral
Partners HealthCare launches 10-year project to boost AI...
Conversa patient-provider communication
Conversa grabs $8 million to prop up patient-provider...
VA taps DSS for mobile patient scheduling tool
VA taps DSS for mobile patient scheduling tool
Robert Califf joins Google Verily
Former FDA head to join Google’s Verily, Duke and...
Cerner, Truman Medical Center patient monitoring
Cerner, Truman Medical Centers launch at-home patient...