Outcome Health taps Twitter engineer to scale platform

Dubbed one of the sharpest engineers today, Nandini Ramani is charged with building up the company’s patient engagement tech.
Bernie Monegain
August 28, 2017
Nandini Ramani is charged with scaling and strengthening the Outcome Health's technology platform along with its custom-made tablets.

Outcome Health has hired Nandini Ramani from Twitter, where she had a similar role as vice president of engineering.

Ramani is charged with scaling and strengthening the company’s technology platform along with its custom-made tablets. The technology is designed to make it easier and more effective for physicians and patients to discuss diagnoses and treatments, Outcome Health executives say.

[Also: Outcome Health value climbs to $5.5 billion after first funding round]

“Healthcare is an industry close to my heart and Outcome Health’s impact on society is tangible and meaningful,” Ramani said in a statement. “Building a platform that can deliver better decision-making, clinical workflow and health outcomes is a rare opportunity, especially at this scale.”

The technology is designed to boost the quality of in-person consultations between patients and doctors and to help patients adhere to their treatment programs, in part by taking information that in the past may have been offered in a brochure, and serving it up on a digital screen while the patient is waiting or during the visit. The approach is intended to create a more effective and interactive patient-doctor visit.

CEO Rishi Shah and President Shradha Agarwal launched the Chicago-based company a decade ago. In May 2017, the company announced it had obtained $500 million in investments from more than 50 investors. It was the company’s first funding round, and it boosted its value to $5.5 billion.

Among the investors are Google’s parent company Alphabet, Google; Pritzker Group; Goldman Sachs; and Leerink Transformation Partners.

At Twitter, Ramani led engineering effectiveness for the company’s 1,300-person technical organization. Prior to Twitter, Ramani led the $320 million Java business unit for Oracle. Ramani has led both hardware and software engineering teams. In addition to her engineering and business savvy, she also has extensive international expansion experience.

Outcome Health has offices in Chicago and New York City. It employs more than 600 people. The company partners with large healthcare systems, private physician practices, medical associations, global life sciences companies and pharmacies and payers.

