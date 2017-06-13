Oscar Health rolls out clinician dashboard to create detailed patient profile

Health insurance startup Oscar Health has introduced a new tool to give doctors a more detailed overview of their patients: a virtual clinical dashboard that displays multiple steps of an Oscar member’s medical journey, with the goal being to offer a more readable profile of their health.

Though it’s not quite an electronic health record in its own right, it’s more than just a user-friendly digital interface to track claims. The dashboard pulls together the Oscar member’s health history, medical encounters, lab results, active and past prescriptions, any hospital admits or discharges and extra details like allergies. Plus, it can integrate with hospital systems and telemedicine sessions to give clinicians access to consultation notes and discharge summaries they otherwise wouldn't automatically have with their own records systems.

“Oscar is in a unique position to make the health care system work better for both providers and patients,” Oscar Chief Technology Officer Dr. Alan Warren wrote on the company’s blog. “Because Oscar has a bird's eye view of the member's journey through the health care system, it can connect the dots from a member's health history and use data science to surface clinical insights.”

And of course, since Oscar is an insurer, the dashboard also incorporates claims records but takes it a step further by applying machine learning to help parse out the most relevant data and allows the clinician to see what a treatment could cost.

“This data isn’t just available – it’s contextual,” Warren wrote. “A team of Oscar technologists created algorithms that parse through claims data, lab panels, and other relevant data feeds to generate alerts around likely health conditions, abnormal test results, and red flags.”

When a clinician logs into the dashboard, they’ll receive those alerts on things such as multiple prescriptions, recent ER visits, or a series of episodic medical interactions that could suggest that the patient should have a comprehensive evaluation for a more serious condition.

While the dashboard is primarily designed with the physician in mind, patients will also benefit from not having to constantly remember information that may exist across multiple EHRs or databases in order to share concerns with their doctor.

“For many Oscar members, this will mean no longer having to rattle off a laundry list of medications and services with the fear that they might be missing a crucial piece of information, or deal with the frustration of retaking lab tests or scans,” wrote Warren. “If their Oscar provider is using the Clinical Dashboard, they’ll have the most up-to-date view into their overall health.”

The dashboard will first be offered to clinicians working at the Oscar Center in Brooklyn, and the company plans to roll it out system-wide based on what they learn from the initial launch.