Clinical

Oscar Health rolls out clinician dashboard to create detailed patient profile

The new tool pulls together Oscar member’s health history, lab results, prescriptions, any hospital admits or discharges and also integrates with hospital systems and telemedicine sessions.
June 13, 2017
03:47 PM
Share
Oscar health clinical dashboard

Health insurance startup Oscar Health has introduced a new tool to give doctors a more detailed overview of their patients: a virtual clinical dashboard that displays multiple steps of an Oscar member’s medical journey, with the goal being to offer a more readable profile of their health.

Though it’s not quite an electronic health record in its own right, it’s more than just a user-friendly digital interface to track claims. The dashboard pulls together the Oscar member’s health history, medical encounters, lab results, active and past prescriptions, any hospital admits or discharges and extra details like allergies. Plus, it can integrate with hospital systems and telemedicine sessions to give clinicians access to consultation notes and discharge summaries they otherwise wouldn't automatically have with their own records systems.

“Oscar is in a unique position to make the health care system work better for both providers and patients,” Oscar Chief Technology Officer Dr. Alan Warren wrote on the company’s blog. “Because Oscar has a bird's eye view of the member's journey through the health care system, it can connect the dots from a member's health history and use data science to surface clinical insights.”

And of course, since Oscar is an insurer, the dashboard also incorporates claims records but takes it a step further by applying machine learning to help parse out the most relevant data and allows the clinician to see what a treatment could cost.

“This data isn’t just available – it’s contextual,” Warren wrote. “A team of Oscar technologists created algorithms that parse through claims data, lab panels, and other relevant data feeds to generate alerts around likely health conditions, abnormal test results, and red flags.”

When a clinician logs into the dashboard, they’ll receive those alerts on things such as multiple prescriptions, recent ER visits, or a series of episodic medical interactions that could suggest that the patient should have a comprehensive evaluation for a more serious condition.

While the dashboard is primarily designed with the physician in mind, patients will also benefit from not having to constantly remember information that may exist across multiple EHRs or databases in order to share concerns with their doctor.

“For many Oscar members, this will mean no longer having to rattle off a laundry list of medications and services with the fear that they might be missing a crucial piece of information, or deal with the frustration of retaking lab tests or scans,” wrote Warren. “If their Oscar provider is using the Clinical Dashboard, they’ll have the most up-to-date view into their overall health.”

The dashboard will first be offered to clinicians working at the Oscar Center in Brooklyn, and the company plans to roll it out system-wide based on what they learn from the initial launch. 

Topics: 
Clinical, Mobile
Share
View all comments 0

Top Story

Laboratory IT systems grapple with genetic testing surge
genetic testing Seattle children's

Most Read

See which hospitals earned worst scores for hospital-acquired infections (list, map)
Deaths by medical mistakes hit records
Update: Flatiron Health putting $175 million Roche investment to work
How nursing informatics helped Carolinas HealthCare eliminate 18 million clicks
Kaiser Permanente CIO Dick Daniels: Consumer-driven model can transform care
An EHR optimization that actually wins over physicians?

Research

White Papers

More Whitepapers

Mobile
Network Infrastructure
Mobile

Webinars

More Webinars

Population Health
Privacy & Security
Privacy & Security

Video

Eric Dishman NIH
NIH precision medicine program wants a million-strong cohort, from all walks of life
Karen DeSalvo and Suzi Grizancic
HIMSS Radio: Karen DeSalvo and Suzi Grizancic on gender equality in HIT
Adnan Hamid, Assistant CIO at Henry Mayo Newhall Hospital
CIO Spotlight: Top health IT initiatives in 2017
Shareefa Alabdulmunem, Head of eServices at King Faisal Specialist Hospital
Women in Health IT: What it means to be recognized as influential

More Stories

VA Cerner EHR
House committee earmarks $65 million for VA's...
Oscar health clinical dashboard
Oscar Health rolls out clinician dashboard to create...
facial recognition

Facial recognition technology can be used as the first factor of authentication.

Ransomware attacks highlight critical need to move...
precision medicine

Sharon Zehe, attorney for Mayo Clinic Department of Laboratory Medicine and Pathology.

Why legal challenges could slow down precision medicine
precision medicine

Quest Diagnostics has made a new acquisition hopes to expand precision medicine services to community oncologists nationwide. Quest Diagnostics photo

Quest to spread precision medicine to oncologists...
HP healthcare computer
HP debuts healthcare device with heightened security...

India Barnard-Hook, director of strategy and associate director of precision medicine at University of California.

With precision medicine, social determinants could be...

Lynda Chin, chief innovation officer for health affairs at The University of Texas Health System, speaking at the HIMSS Precision Medicine Summit.

Is precision medicine a matter of national security?