Orbita enhances platform for voice assistants, chatbots, AI in health apps

Orbita, a voice and AI health IT technology company, has unveiled a major upgrade to its Orbita Voice platform that enables healthcare provider organizations to create and maintain applications for voice-assistants and conversational AI platforms like Amazon Alexa and Google Assistant.

This latest version of Orbita Voice adds key new features to accelerate development and streamline maintenance of voice-first, enterprise healthcare applications. These new features include omnichannel publishing, the ability to create once and publish to multiple voice assistants, chatbots and other conversational AI interfaces for smart speakers, mobile apps, text messaging and telephony applications.

Other features include integrated project management, the ability to manage multiple voice projects with concurrent editing, version control and more. Content and experience management, the ability to empower non-technical users to manage conversational experience using pre-built templates optimized for healthcare applications, such as assessment surveys, FAQs, calendar management, messaging and more. And flexible integration, the ability to readily add voice experiences to existing business systems, processes and digital channels using flexible APIs and third-party integrations.

“Orbita’s technology offers proven functionality, scalability and stable integration, which enables ERT to develop new solutions that help patients to stay engaged in clinical trials and remain compliant with their treatment,” said Karin Beckstrom, senior product manager at ERT, a global clinical trials data and technology company. “We look forward to applying this capability in our solutions so that researchers are able to minimize risks and accelerate their clinical development programs.”

Voice technology is proving to be on the way to becoming a major player in health IT. For example, just this week, Seattle-based Wellpepper, developers of a digital patient engagement service, have been announced the winners of the Alexa Diabetes Challenge for their voice-enabled diabetes support platform Sugarpod.

Consisting of a scale, foot scanner and mobile interface, along with Amazon Alexa voice functionality, Sugarpod is designed to support type 2 diabetes care plans by integrating engagement and regular screening into a patient’s daily routine, Wellpepper CEO and co-founder Anne Weiler explained. The prototype platform does so by living in the home and permitting numerous engagement interfaces via text message, e-mail, web, mobile app and voice.

“There are times when voice is a fantastic interface, and times when voice is not the right interface,” Weiler said. “We see this as one of many interfaces that you can use to engage people and meet them where they are.”

