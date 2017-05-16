One more for Epic: Premise Health picks vendor for worksite health centers

Premise Health, a worksite health and patient engagement company, plans to implement Epic Systems technology in all its worksite health centers over two years, company executives announced Tuesday.

Brentwood, Tennessee-based Premise Health manages more than 500 worksite health and wellness centers across the country. The company serves more than 200 of the nation's employers, including some on the Fortune 1000.

The idea is for Premise Health “to adopt and use technology to enhance the patient experience and broaden interoperability of patient data throughout the care continuum,” Trent Riley, chief operating officer of Premise Health, said in a statement. "Premise is improving accessibility to care for employers and their member populations through a number of new strategies.”

[Also: Epic adds Mayo Clinic educational health info to patient-facing apps]

The initiative, called Emagine, is a key component of Premise Health's strategic plan to integrate technology, high-quality clinical practice and an enhanced patient-provider experience. The strategies include adding physical and virtual access points that extend the impact of the client-sponsored health center.

Among the Premise Health initiatives are population health, virtual care, community integration, and improving provider and patient experience.

[Also: Epic, Allscripts only big-name EHRs certified for 2015 edition; See the list]

As Riley sees it, the new platform and capabilities will enable Premise Health to execute on an advanced care delivery model that harnesses accessible data, further extending community reach. He said the ability to share information and integrate with population health tools will help to drive change in the health and wellbeing of the patients.

Twitter: @Bernie_HITN

Email the writer: bernie.monegain@himssmedia.com

Like Healthcare IT News on Facebook and LinkedIn