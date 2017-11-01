Mobility

One Drop collaborates with Fitbit for diabetes data analysis

The popular diabetes management mobile app will integrate physical activity data to better inform patients and providers.
By Bill Siwicki
November 01, 2017
10:40 AM
diabetes management mobile app

A screen snap of One Drop app. Photo via iTunes

One Drop, a digital diabetes care and self-management platform, has entered a multi-part collaboration with Fitbit designed to use Fitbit wearable data to bring enhanced data-driven care management tools to the diabetes community.

The first initiative will be to integrate enhanced access to Fitbit data into the One Drop mobile app for diabetes management, providing One Drop users with at-a-glance access to Fitbit data, with the goal of helping users better understand the impact of physical activity on blood glucose management.

[Also: Hospital for Special Surgery bullish on Docent Health, expands use]

Fitbit data also will be incorporated into One Drop reports, allowing physicians and One Drop expert and professional users to use this data to make more personalized, informed care decisions, the companies said.

Starting in November, One Drop users will be able to sync Fitbit intraday data into their One Drop accounts. This will allow users of the free, cloud-based diabetes management system to seamlessly integrate data from all Fitbit devices throughout the day, reducing the burden of manually tracking physical activity, sleep and heart rate data, the companies explained.

[Also: It takes a lot more than analytics to make population health work]

One Drop also will analyze Fitbit data along with One Drop’s 500 million user-generated health data points with the goal of surfacing deeper insights and improving health outcomes for all people with diabetes worldwide, One Drop said.

For example, someone can potentially see how their physical activity can impact blood glucose levels. One Drop expert users will be able to review this data with their own certified diabetes educator as they work together to meet personalized health goals.

Also beginning in November, all One Drop users, regardless of their mobile platform, will be able to purchase the Fitbit tracker that best suits their needs, including Fitbit’s new smartwatch, Fitbit Ionic, through a special offer made available at the One Drop storefront.

Topics: 
Connected Health, Mobility, Patient Engagement
