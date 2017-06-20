ONC updates database of certified EHRs

The Office of the National Coordinator for Health Information Technology updated its Certified Health IT Product List’s landing page on June 20.

The idea is to keep the list current – and easy to navigate.

A prime example, new on the part of the site listing Products Under Corrective Action, is eClinicalWorks. The EHR maker agreed to pay $155 million to make allegations of faking meaningful use certification go away.

Deficiencies in eCW’s software caused the submission of false claims for federal incentive payments based on the use of its software, the authorities found.

The updated database not only means current information is available on this and other products, it also means the site is easier to navigate.

“Before the update, in order to see all of the certified products with a non-conformity found through surveillance, one would have needed to build a search filter in the CHPL (Certified Health IT Product List) and then drill down into the details of each product individually,” Steve Posnack, Director, Office of Standards and Technology, wrote in a June 20 post on the ONC blog.

Now, users of the site can click on that resource shortcut to access a full, sortable listing of certified products.

There’s another shortcut that relates to APIs. Just one click produces a list of all of the 2015 Edition products that have been certified.

“As more health IT products are certified to these API criteria this resource will be your “go-to” source for a global view of certified product API documentation.,” Posnack added.

