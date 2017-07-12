Government & Policy

ONC shares human-centered design tips to streamline patient medical record requests

The Office of the National Coordinator for Health IT outlined several actionable steps that hospitals and doctors can take today to improve the process of requesting medical data to the benefit of both patients and providers.
By Bill Siwicki
July 12, 2017
12:55 PM
Share
ONC medical record requests

Donald Rucker, MD, head of the Office of the National Coordinator for Health IT

Despite more medical data being stored in EHRs than ever before, patients and caregivers still are struggling to access that information when and how they need it.

“I don’t think patients would say they have free access to the data,” Donald Rucker, MD, head of the Office of the National Coordinator for Health IT said in a press call on Tuesday. “It’s patchy, and I think we can do better with today’s computer science.”

To that end, ONC called for human-centered design methods to improve the process.

[Also: SMS: The digital health tool of the century]

“Human-centered design is a way of involving end users in developing and improving products,” ONC explained in the new guide “Improving the Health Records Request Process for Patients: Insights from User Experience Research.”

The multi-disciplinary HCD methodology draws from cognitive psychology, ethnography and interaction design, ONC noted.

Practicing HCD to create a more transparent electronic health records request system begins with building a foundation for enabling patients to request and receive records via a patient portal as well as establishing a system for requesting records outside of the portal and, ONC suggested, doing both in plain language instructions about how to make such requests and what to expect when doing so.

With the foundation in place, hospitals should deploy e-verification technology to authenticate the identity of patients making any data requests, and ONC recommended including a progress tracker so those users can easily tell that their request has been received and when to expect delivery.

It’s also important to make clear the various format options consumers have when requesting records, whether those are PDF or CD, and that they can be sent to either a personal e-mail address or to another care provider.

Finally, ONC urged hospitals not to overlook the need to entice patients to actually use the portal and data request tools by selling them on the upsides, including the online appointment scheduling, medication refills and secure messaging features.

“Whether you’re a provider, hospital staff, an innovator or a patient, everyone can work together to create a better experience for patients,” wrote Lana Moriarty, director of the office of consumer ehealth, office of programs and engagement, at the ONC, on the Health IT Buzz blog. “Patients and health systems have the same goal – to get the patient their medical records.”

Healthcare IT News Editor-in-Chief Tom Sullivan contributed to this article. 

Twitter: @SiwickiHealthIT
Email the writer: bill.siwicki@himssmedia.com

Like Healthcare IT News on Facebook and LinkedIn

Topics: 
Electronic Health Records (EHR, EMR), Government & Policy
Share
View all comments 0

Top Story

Healthcare pros more suspicious of all EHR vendors after eClinicalWorks scandal
Healthcare pros more suspicious of all EHR vendors after eClinicalWorks scandal

Most Read

Epic CEO Judy Faulkner reveals two new EHR versions are in development
Epic to jump into medical billing, currently hiring for new unit
PwC's top 10 healthcare industry issues for 2017
VA will move from VistA to a commercial EHR, secretary says
Hospital datacenters: Extinct in 5 years?
Allscripts, Cerner, Epic signal more open EHRs ahead

Research

White Papers

More Whitepapers

Meaningful Use
Privacy & Security
Privacy & Security

Webinars

More Webinars

Electronic Health Records (EHR, EMR)
Interoperability
Financial/Revenue Cycle Management

Video

Women in Health IT: Influential perspectives
HIMSS17 Session Recording
Shattering the Glass Ceiling: Lessons Learned for Aspiring Female Executives
Eric Dishman NIH
NIH precision medicine program wants a million-strong cohort, from all walks of life
Karen DeSalvo and Suzi Grizancic
HIMSS Radio: Karen DeSalvo and Suzi Grizancic on gender equality in HIT

More Stories

eClinicalWorks patient data
Embattled eClinicalWorks racks up 3 more new customers
happy IT professionals
Despite overtime and weekends, cybersecurity...

A screen snap from a Hyperledger demo via YouTube

Hyperledger Fabric 1.0 gives blockchain app developers...
ONC medical record requests

Donald Rucker, MD, head of the Office of the National Coordinator for Health IT

ONC shares human-centered design tips to streamline...
FDA drug and medical device regulation
FDA to use computer modeling to step up device, drug...
GE Healthcare buys Novia Strategies
GE Healthcare buys clinical outcomes consulting firm...
Soon-Shiong NantHealth sued by Precision Biologics
Patrick Soon-Shiong sued over capital investment in...

Facebook headquarters in Menlo Park, California.

ONC leaders see Silicon Valley-like future for EHR...