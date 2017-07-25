ONC looks to fill new Health Information Technology Advisory Committee

The Office of the National Coordinator for Health IT has opened applications for the new Health Information Technology Advisory Committee at the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services.

The 21st Century Cures Act establishes HITAC to develop recommendations to ONC about policies, standards, implementation specifications, certification criteria and more.

The law calls for the Secretary of Health and Human Services to appoint three members to the committee, with one a representative of HHS and one a public health official. Fourteen remaining members will be appointed by the U.S. Comptroller General and the majority and minority leaders of the Senate, and the speaker and minority leader of the House of Representatives.

The committee should reflect the perspective of healthcare providers, ancillary health care workers, consumers, purchasers, payers, IT developers and others as ONC works to advance quality, privacy, security, information exchange and more.

ONC says healthcare professionals interested in committee or future task force membership should apply at online. Applications for appointments to HITAC will be accepted until August 4, 2017, at noon EST.

