OnBase unveils new platform for secure health data exchange

Mackinac, the new workflow and business process management technology announced today by Hyland's OnBase can help hospitals lower costs through more seamless collaboration with payers, the company says, reducing risks and delays through increased transparency and faster processes.

The secure electronic exchange technology leverages hospitals' existing infrastructure to route data and documents to the correct staff members, according to Hyland, eliminating duplicative or misplaced information.

Helping reduce the costs associated with communicating through fax, snail mail, couriers and overnight delivery, Mackinac allows the sender and receiver evenly split a per-transaction fee, enabling both providers and payers to reduce their cost-per-transaction by more than half.

Mackinac "leverages more than 25 years of OnBase technology and workflow capabilities to help both our payer and provider customers to effectively and securely collaborate," said Susan deCathelineau, vice president, global healthcare sales and services at Hyland.

The tool allows for "expedited decision-making through automated routing, approval and verification workflows that provides benefit to all healthcare organizations, including their patients and members," she added.

Existing Hyland customers in Ohio using OnBase 15 and newer versions have immediate access to Mackinac, and future product releases are slated for additional areas in the coming months.

