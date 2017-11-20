Government & Policy

OIG to audit Medicaid telehealth payments as claims increase

The increase in the use of telehealth in the healthcare sector have prompted the HHS watchdog to evaluate compliance with reimbursement requirements.
By Jessica Davis
November 20, 2017
01:01 PM
Share
audit Medicaid telehealth payments

The U.S. Department of Health and Human Services’ Office of the Inspector General will audit Medicaid payments for telemedicine and telehealth payments to ensure compliance with reimbursement requirements.

The report is scheduled for 2019, given the breadth and scope of the project. The audit was added to OIG’s work plan this week, as the agency noted a “significant increase in claims for these services and expect this trend to continue.”

[Also: House passes bill supporting national VA telehealth program]

“We will determine whether selected States' Medicaid payments for services delivered using telecommunication systems were allowable in accord with Medicaid requirements,” according to the plan.

Medicaid providers who bill state programs for telehealth, telemedicine and remote monitoring services may have those claims reviewed for accuracy in accordance to coverage conditions.

However, the audit should not make organizations hesitant to provide telehealth services: The audit is designed to shed light on flaws and reveal the compliance areas OIG holds most important. The Office of Audit Services will conduct the review.

[Also: 8 reasons why telehealth is gaining momentum right now]

The planned audit adds to an initial audit to review Medicare Part B telemedicine payments announced earlier this year, which is focused on claims for telehealth provided at distant sites that lack a claim from an originating site.

OIG updated its plan last month and will release its report in 2018.

Twitter: @JessieFDavis
Email the writer: jessica.davis@himssmedia.com

Topics: 
Government & Policy, Telehealth
Share
View all comments 0

Top Story

Medical IoT legislation
Top Story
Medical IoT legislation could boost device security... if it can get through Congress

Most Read

PwC's top 10 healthcare industry issues for 2017
VA will move from VistA to a commercial EHR, secretary says
Deaths by medical mistakes hit records
How the Coast Guard’s ugly, Epic EHR break-up played out
VA picks Cerner to replace VistA; Trump says EHR will fix agency's data sharing 'once and for all'
Comparing 11 top telehealth platforms: Company execs tout quality, safety, EHR integrations

Research

White Papers

More Whitepapers

Privacy & Security
Analytics
Artificial Intelligence

Webinars

More Webinars

Mobile
Women In Health IT
Precision Medicine

Video

HIMSS CEO Hal Wolf: Healthcare has to innovate faster than ever
Assessing the reliability of cloud vendors in healthcare
Managing the security risk in connected medical devices
Blockchain for cybersecurity: What is its potential, what are its limitations?

More Stories

Outcome Health lawsuit

Photo via Outcome Health on Facebook

AMA, others cut ties with Outcome Health
AHIMA telemedicine toolkit
Take a look at AHIMA’s telehealth toolkit
audit Medicaid telehealth payments
OIG sets its sights on Medicaid telehealth payments
HHS Cybersecurity Task Force

Rep. Greg Walden, R-Oregon, from the House Committee on Energy and Commerce. Credit: Twitter

House asks HHS for plan on including bill of materials for medical devices
Change scoops up credentialing company
IoT data ready for AI

AI is poised to gain traction but still needs better integration with EHR systems and analytic tools for medical devices in the hands of patients.

How to make IoT data ready for AI
Holiday cybersecurity
Holiday cybersecurity: Defense tips for hospitals to get systems through the season
mergers acquisitions health IT
Running list: 2017 health IT mergers and acquisitions