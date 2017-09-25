Oct. 1 deadline looming for EHR hardship exemption

Providers taking part in the EHR incentive program face an Oct. 1 deadline to file a hardship exemption or pay a penalty.

The Medicare EHR Incentive Program ended with the 2016 reporting period.

Providers now report to the quality payment program.

Those transitioning to the merit-based incentive payment system, or MIPS, may file for a hardship exemption for not meeting the requirements of meaningful use in prior years to avoid penalties in 2018, according to the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services. The deadline is Oct. 1.

It’s also the deadline for eligible hospitals that have not successfully demonstrated meaningful use in a prior year, and are seeking to demonstrate meaningful use for the first time in 2017, to avoid the 2018 payment adjustment.

For critical access hospitals, Oct. 1 is the deadline for those that have not successfully demonstrated meaningful use, and are looking to demonstrate meaningful use for the first time in 2017, to avoid the payment adjustment for 2017.

Eligible hospitals and CAHs can create an account in QNet to report their 2017 data. Those that have already created an account can add meaningful use option to their accounts, CMS said.

Also on Oct. 1, the Medicare hospital inpatient prospective payment system and long term acute care hospital prospective payment system final rule takes effect. The rule contains several changes that will directly affect the Medicare and Medicaid EHR incentive programs.

