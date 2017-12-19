Privacy & Security

OCR revamps HIPAA guidance in wake of opioid crisis, 21st Century Cures rules

HHS Office for Civil Rights offers new perspective on the privacy law as it relates to mental health and substance abuse, clinical research.
By Mike Miliard
December 19, 2017
03:20 PM
Share
OCR revamps HIPAA in wake of opioid crisis, 21st Century Cures rules

As it works to implement the provisions of the 21st Century Cures Act, the Office for Civil Rights is also keeping an eye on the data sharing needs of the ongoing opioid crisis. In response to both, the HHS office has published some new information related to HIPAA.

OCR has launched two new websites – one for patients and their families and another for providers – related to how HIPAA applies to mental and behavioral health information.

The sites are meant to reorganize existing HIPAA provisions to make the guidance more user-friendly, officials say, offering central location for new materials and clarify the circumstances under which HIPAA allows covered entities to disclose information, especially that related to mental health and substance use disorders, to family and caregivers.

[Also: Why HIPAA shouldn't be an impediment to public health data sharing]

The aim is to ensure families and caregivers can have access to the information needed to prevent and address emergencies, such as opioid overdoses and mental health crises, while also protecting patient privacy.

The new documents include guidance tailored to the parents of children with mental health conditions, and offers different scenarios for how protected health information can be shared when an person experiences an opioid overdose.

HHS says it is working with other agencies to create model programs and materials for training providers, patients and families about permitted uses and disclosures of PHI in cases where patients seek or undergo mental health or substance use disorder treatment.

New rules on research to be explored

OCR is also pivoting toward updated HIPAA guidance on research, as specified in the 21st Century Cures Act. It has launched a working group, charged with studying and reporting on the uses and disclosures of PHI for research purposes, that will comprise representatives from federal agencies, researchers, patients and providers – as well as experts in healthcare privacy, security and technology.

Officials say the working group will release a report addressing whether uses and disclosures of PHI for research purposes should be modified to facilitate research while protecting individuals’ privacy rights.

Twitter: @MikeMiliardHITN
Email the writer: mike.miliard@himssmedia.com

Topics: 
Compliance & Legal, Government & Policy, Privacy & Security
Share
View all comments 0

Top Story

VA Cerner EHR
Top Story
VA will require Cerner to prioritize interoperability in EHR upgrade

Most Read

eClinicalWorks to pay $155 million to settle suit alleging it faked meaningful use certification
PwC's top 10 healthcare industry issues for 2017
Cerner sued for $16 million over revenue cycle rollout
eClinicalWorks sued for nearly $1 billion for inaccurate medical records
Epic sued over millions in alleged anesthesia over-billing; Company stands by system
Nuance still down after Petya cyberattack, offers customers alternative tools

Research

White Papers

More Whitepapers

Accountable Care
Cloud Computing
Privacy & Security

Webinars

More Webinars

Mobile
Women In Health IT
Patient Engagement

Video

HIMSS CEO Hal Wolf: Healthcare has to innovate faster than ever
Assessing the reliability of cloud vendors in healthcare
Managing the security risk in connected medical devices
Blockchain for cybersecurity: What is its potential, what are its limitations?

More Stories

Former ONC chief Karen DeSalvo to join Dell Medical School
Former ONC chief Karen DeSalvo lands new job
Kaspersky sues US Homeland Security Department
Kaspersky sues US Homeland Security Department over ban
OCR revamps HIPAA in wake of opioid crisis, 21st Century Cures rules
OCR revamps HIPAA guidance in wake of opioid crisis

From left, Michelle C. Lardner, RN, Kris K. Wilson and Matthew Ernst

Biggest EHR challenges for 2018: Security, interoperability, clinician burnout

The Accelerator Class on Demo Day last week is the third hosted by Cedars-Sinai Medical Center.

Cedars-Sinai accelerator companies announce new deals
WannaCry ransomware

Kim Jong Un. Credit: Wikimedia

Official: North Korea ‘directly responsible’ for WannaCry
Clinicians still struggle to quickly access EHRs at point of care
Penn Medicine Telehealth
Telehealth tactics: A look at Penn Medicine’s three-tiered approach