Privacy & Security

Obama cybersecurity coordinator Michael Daniel to keynote HIMSS Healthcare Security Forum

Michael Daniel developed cybersecurity policy and strategy for the United States and helped the U.S. partner with the private sector, nongovernmental organizations and other nations.
By Bill Siwicki
July 26, 2017
03:38 PM
Share
cybersecurity coordinator Michael Daniel

Michael Daniel, cybersecurity coordinator to President Barack Obama from 2012 to 2016, will keynote day two of the HIMSS Healthcare Security Forum, an educational conference designed for healthcare organizations tackling data security issues. The forum will be held at the Sheraton Boston Hotel, Sept. 11 to 13.

Daniel will deliver his keynote address, “The Evolving Healthcare Information Security Organization,” on Sept. 12.

[Also: Healthcare organizations are underestimating cybersecurity risks]

“Michael Daniel is one of the nation’s foremost cybersecurity experts,” said John Whelan, executive vice president of HIMSS Media. “It is with great pleasure that we bring him to the stage at the HIMSS Healthcare Security Forum. Daniel will bring critical strategies around incident response, risk mitigation, and his past experience with handling the most prominent cyber-attacks in the U.S.”

During his tenure in the Obama administration, Daniel developed cybersecurity policy and strategy for the United States and managed implementation of the policies. In his role, he headed efforts for the federal government to partner with other branches of the government, the private sector, nongovernmental organizations and other nations.

[Also: The biggest healthcare breaches of 2017 (so far)]

Before his time as U.S. cybersecurity coordinator, Daniel worked for 17 years at the Office of Management and Budget. There he played an important role in shaping intelligence budgets and resolving major policy issues, including cybersecurity.

Daniel received a B.A. in public policy from Princeton and an M.A. in public policy from Harvard.

 Learn more: Healthcare Security Forum - Boston, Sept. 11-13, 2017. Register here.

The three-day Healthcare Security Forum features more than 40 educational sessions and eight networking sessions, and brings together prominent security experts from leading organizations who will share critical strategies around cybersecurity; incident response; emerging threats; ransomware, risk management, identity and access management; HIPAA audits; medical device security; strategic communication; BAAs; and more.

Twitter: @SiwickiHealthIT
Email the writer: bill.siwicki@himssmedia.com

Like Healthcare IT News on Facebook and LinkedIn

Topics: 
Privacy & Security
Share
View all comments 0

Top Story

Wait! What? Amazon and Apple eye building EHRs
Amazon getting into healthcare

Most Read

Nuance knocked offline by ransomware attacking Europe
Nuance still down after Petya cyberattack, offers customers alternative tools
WSU hard drive theft potentially impacts 1 million people
How does blockchain actually work for healthcare?
Blockchain's potential use cases for healthcare: hype or reality?
8 common questions about HL7

Research

White Papers

More Whitepapers

Privacy & Security
Network Infrastructure
Data Warehousing

Webinars

More Webinars

Analytics
Electronic Health Records (EHR, EMR)
Clinical

Video

Women in Health IT: Influential perspectives
HIMSS17 Session Recording
Shattering the Glass Ceiling: Lessons Learned for Aspiring Female Executives
Eric Dishman NIH
NIH precision medicine program wants a million-strong cohort, from all walks of life
Karen DeSalvo and Suzi Grizancic
HIMSS Radio: Karen DeSalvo and Suzi Grizancic on gender equality in HIT

More Stories

Google HIPAA compliant
Are Google Drive and Amazon AWS HIPAA compliant?
Mayo clinic stroke patients
NLP Logix working on AI, cloud-based diagnostic...
cybersecurity best practices
New cybersecurity best practices are emerging for IoT
NIH precision medicine initiative
NIH's 'All of Us' precision medicine...
ransomware attack payments
Google: Ransomware victims paid $25 million to hackers
cybersecurity on a budget
How hospitals can shore up cybersecurity on a '...
cybersecurity coordinator Michael Daniel
Obama cybersecurity coordinator Michael Daniel to...
healthcare breach

Women’s Health Care Group of Pennsylvania breach was vulnerable since January.

300,000 records breached in ransomware attack on...