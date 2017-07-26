Obama cybersecurity coordinator Michael Daniel to keynote HIMSS Healthcare Security Forum

Michael Daniel, cybersecurity coordinator to President Barack Obama from 2012 to 2016, will keynote day two of the HIMSS Healthcare Security Forum, an educational conference designed for healthcare organizations tackling data security issues. The forum will be held at the Sheraton Boston Hotel, Sept. 11 to 13.

Daniel will deliver his keynote address, “The Evolving Healthcare Information Security Organization,” on Sept. 12.

“Michael Daniel is one of the nation’s foremost cybersecurity experts,” said John Whelan, executive vice president of HIMSS Media. “It is with great pleasure that we bring him to the stage at the HIMSS Healthcare Security Forum. Daniel will bring critical strategies around incident response, risk mitigation, and his past experience with handling the most prominent cyber-attacks in the U.S.”

During his tenure in the Obama administration, Daniel developed cybersecurity policy and strategy for the United States and managed implementation of the policies. In his role, he headed efforts for the federal government to partner with other branches of the government, the private sector, nongovernmental organizations and other nations.

Before his time as U.S. cybersecurity coordinator, Daniel worked for 17 years at the Office of Management and Budget. There he played an important role in shaping intelligence budgets and resolving major policy issues, including cybersecurity.

Daniel received a B.A. in public policy from Princeton and an M.A. in public policy from Harvard.

The three-day Healthcare Security Forum features more than 40 educational sessions and eight networking sessions, and brings together prominent security experts from leading organizations who will share critical strategies around cybersecurity; incident response; emerging threats; ransomware, risk management, identity and access management; HIPAA audits; medical device security; strategic communication; BAAs; and more.

