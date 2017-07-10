Privacy & Security

Nuance regains some services after NotPetya cyberattack

Functionality of the Dragon, Dragon Practice Edition, eScription LH and RH platforms are almost back to normal, as the voice and language tool provider continues to work to restore its software.
By Jessica Davis
July 10, 2017
01:59 PM
Share
NotPetya cyberattack

Nuance, a major provider of voice and language tools, is slowly regaining function on many of its platforms and services after falling victim to a NotPetya/Petya cyberattack on June 27.

As of Sunday, several large clients are able to use multiple Nuance sites that are now fully functional, officials said on the company’s official Twitter account. Doctors also began dictating on the eScription LH platform again, as of Sunday.

Nuance officials got the activation server for its Dragon and Dragon Practice Edition platforms back online on July 7, while its eScription LH platform regained function July 7 -- with at least one major customer and all doctors able to use the platform to dictate.

[Also: Nuance knocked offline by ransomware attacking Europe]

By July 6, 2,500 clients from eight countries were able to utilize Nuance’s eScription RH and Clinic 360 platforms, which Nuance set up as alternatives for its clients unable to use the platforms affected by the NotPetya attack. These clients started with the Emdat platform on July 3.

Officials said they don’t believe its clients outside of the U.S. were affected by the outage. The company continues to host update calls for its clients still experiencing service interruptions.

Nuance was just one of the many victims hit with the NotPetya cyberattack, which has been deemed a wiper malware masked as ransomware.

[Also: Researchers find Petya ransomware vaccine, but no kill switch]

More than 2,000 attacks have hit in 64 countries, with Ukraine hit the hardest. In fact, the Ukrainian police seized accounting firm M.E. Doc’s servers, as initial infections were allegedly spread through a malicious software update issued by the company, according to Reuters.

The company could face charges as part of the investigation, resulting from M.E. Doc officials ignoring multiple warnings that the security of its IT infrastructure had serious vulnerabilities.

The U.S., India, Brazil, Denmark and Russia were also hit by the attack, including biopharma giant Merck and a large Pennsylvania health system. West Virginia-based Princeton Community Hospital will replace its corrupted network with a newly built system as a direct result of NotPetya.

On a positive note, security firm Positive Technologies may have discovered a way for NotPetya victims to recover data from corrupted systems. Unfortunately the method only works when NotPetya had administrator privileges and used the Salsa20 algorithm for encryption.

An error in the algorithm allows some data to be recovered without a key, if the IT staff leverages heuristics. Officials said it can take several hours to accomplish, and data recovery depends on a few factors, like hard drive size and free space.

NotPetya victims can find the recovery method on Positive Technologies’s blog.

Twitter: @JessieFDavis
Email the writer: jessica.davis@himssmedia.com

Like Healthcare IT News on Facebook and LinkedIn

Topics: 
Network Infrastructure, Privacy & Security
Share
View all comments 0

Top Story

Remembering Cerner CEO Neal Patterson's health IT legacy
Cerner CEO Neal Patterson

Most Read

Nuance knocked offline by ransomware attacking Europe
Nuance still down after Petya cyberattack, offers customers alternative tools
WSU hard drive theft potentially impacts 1 million people
Blockchain's potential use cases for healthcare: hype or reality?
How does blockchain actually work for healthcare?
Update: Flatiron Health putting $175 million Roche investment to work

Research

White Papers

More Whitepapers

Imaging
Population Health
Telehealth

Webinars

More Webinars

Electronic Health Records (EHR, EMR)
Interoperability
Financial/Revenue Cycle Management

Video

Women in Health IT: Influential perspectives
HIMSS17 Session Recording
Shattering the Glass Ceiling: Lessons Learned for Aspiring Female Executives
Eric Dishman NIH
NIH precision medicine program wants a million-strong cohort, from all walks of life
Karen DeSalvo and Suzi Grizancic
HIMSS Radio: Karen DeSalvo and Suzi Grizancic on gender equality in HIT

More Stories

Hyland takeover of Lexmark Perceptive

Lexmark International's Perceptive business unit in Kansas City will now be run by Hyland. Photo via Google Maps

Hyland wraps up takeover of Lexmark's Perceptive...
telemedicine
LA medical group uses telemedicine to fight child...

When it comes to telehealth, strategy is critical, says Sue Schade.

8 tips for telehealth success
In pursuit of health equity and the state of U.S....

MGMA President and CEO Halee Fischer-Wright, MD

Halee Fischer-Wright, MD, opens up about challenges...
Ransomware attack on hospitals, big pharma

Photograph by Armin Kübelbeck via Wikimedia Commons

Beating back ransomware: How hospitals, tech vendors and...
mergers acquisitions health IT
Running list: 2017 health IT mergers and acquisitions
eClinicalWorks patient data
Customer says eClinicalWorks holding patient data '...