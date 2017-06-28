Privacy & Security

Nuance knocked offline by ransomware attacking Europe

The major voice and language tool provider joins the 64 countries hit by the virus, as well as global pharma giant Merck and a health system in Pennsylvania.
By Jessica Davis
June 28, 2017
10:31 AM
Share
ransomware attack

Nuance's clinical tools

Nuance Communications, a major provider of voice and language tools, fell victim to the global ransomware attack on Tuesday.

Portions of its network were affected, and officials said they took measures to contain the outbreak and impact once it learned of the attack. Nuance called on security experts to assist in its response.

Nuance customers took to Twitter to complain about trouble with its transcription services and the Dragon Medical 360 tool, which is used to allow medical dictation directly into the electronic health record.

[Also: Global ransomware attack hits Merck, health system after thrashing Europe (UPDATED)]

Nuance has 45 offices globally, with many healthcare clients.

The ransomware attack began in Europe, with Ukraine hit the hardest. The virus shut down Ukraine’s power grid, banks and government offices. Russia-based Rosneft Oil Company, Denmark-based shipping giant A.P. Moller Maersk and India’s largest container port JNPT also fell victim.

Global pharma giant Merck confirmed via Twitter that it was affected by the attack, as well as Pennsylvania-based Heritage Valley Health System.

[Also: WannaCry was not so shocking for nearly half of cybersecurity pros]

Currently, 64 countries have been hit by the Petya ransomware campaign, which encrypts Master File Tree (MTF) tables and overwrites the Master Boot Record. The virus is much more disruptive than other ransomware strains, as it’s capable of rebooting systems and preventing the computer from working.

In existence since 2016, Petya is spread through email with attached infected Microsoft Office documents that execute the SMB worm and spreads to other computers (much like WannaCry). 

The current Petya strain is leveraging the leaked NSA tool ETERNALBLUE to propagate, just as WannaCry did in its campaign.

As for the sudden uptick in infections, Tuesday’s Petya hackers were likely inspired by May’s WannaCry attacks. Business Insider puts the current amount made from the campaign at $9,000, but victims cannot regain access to files after paying the ransom.

Security experts and the FBI have warned against paying ransoms, since ransomware first began to run rampant in 2016. Victims can’t be assured the hackers aren’t stealing data -- and paying the ransom funds further cyberattacks.

Twitter: @JessieFDavis
Email the writer: jessica.davis@himssmedia.com

Like Healthcare IT News on Facebook and LinkedIn

Topics: 
Privacy & Security
Share
View all comments 0

Top Story

Weill Cornell uses HL7 to help integrate structured genomic data into Epic EHR

Most Read

WSU hard drive theft potentially impacts 1 million people
Blockchain's potential use cases for healthcare: hype or reality?
How does blockchain actually work for healthcare?
Hackers will target hospitals like never before in 2017
Provider hit with $31,000 HIPAA settlement over lack of business associate's agreement
8 common questions about HL7

Research

White Papers

More Whitepapers

Population Health
Telehealth
Cloud Computing

Webinars

More Webinars

Interoperability
Electronic Health Records (EHR, EMR)
Telehealth

Video

HIMSS17 Session Recording
Shattering the Glass Ceiling: Lessons Learned for Aspiring Female Executives
Eric Dishman NIH
NIH precision medicine program wants a million-strong cohort, from all walks of life
Karen DeSalvo and Suzi Grizancic
HIMSS Radio: Karen DeSalvo and Suzi Grizancic on gender equality in HIT
Adnan Hamid, Assistant CIO at Henry Mayo Newhall Hospital
CIO Spotlight: Top health IT initiatives in 2017

More Stories

ransomware attack
Researchers find Petya ransomware vaccine, but no kill...
MACRA QPP reporting
MACRA might be more flexible, but doctors still aren...
combat spear-phishing
Barracuda unveils AI-driven tech to combat spear-phishing
Top 20 Most Beautiful Hospitals
Soliant Health names Top 20 Most Beautiful Hospitals in...
Philips buys medical device maker

Royal Philips CEO Frans van Houten

Philips to purchase medical device maker Spectranetics...
Microsoft ransomware attack
Microsoft says hacked software updater source of global...
digital waiting room
Patient education tech PatientPoint scores $140 million...
ransomware attack

Nuance's clinical tools

Nuance knocked offline by ransomware attacking Europe