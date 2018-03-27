NTT partners with DataFirst on imaging AI

The partnership will expand access to NTT's Imaging Insights solution with stronger patient health profiling opportunities for provider customers.
By Mike Miliard
March 27, 2018
04:00 PM
NTT DATA Services is joining forces with DataFirst, whose platform focuses on imaging management and workflow, to develop artificial intelligence technology for imaging.

Together, the companies will focus on data migration in live care situations, officials said, with DataFirst's interoperability tools enabling movement of imaging data across platforms.

NTT DATA's cloud-based Imaging Insights technology offers a vendor-neutral platform that helps unify clinical data into a single consistent format for integrating results into clinical workflow, and application of AI and machine learning-based analytics.

[Also: KLAS: Hospitals should look for these four traits in AI imaging vendors]

The combined technologies will offer clinicians a more effective means of imaging decision support, said Beau Jones, chief operating officer of DataFirst.

"This new partnership allows us to expand access to our Imaging Insights solution with stronger patient health profiling opportunities for customers," said Barron Lange, president, provider segment, NTT DATA Services. "By leveraging the DataFirst leave-behind imaging tools, healthcare organizations have the capability to create more streamlined workflows, enhance routing and data sharing, and generate insights for patient care.”

NTT officials said the collaboration will help hospitals save money and drive clinical efficiencies through more consistent classification of imaging findings – something that can help decrease lengths of stay and lower healthcare costs.

Future-proofing AI

How AI is driving forward-looking healthcare orgs.

