NQF weighs in on meaningful measures, reducing burden of quality reporting

Measure Applications Partnership wants better alignment and purpose for the myriad quality measures hospitals, practices and LTPAC sites have to report.
By Mike Miliard
March 30, 2018
01:37 PM
Share
NQF weighs in on meaningful measures

The National Quality Forum's Measure Applications Partnership is calling for reforming quality measurement to ensure that it is meaningful and of minimal burden for clinicians and providers at inpatient, outpatient and long-term care providers.

MAP is following up on its 2017 guidance this year suggesting that CMS remove 51 measures from federal programs. These new reports on setting-specific programs follow the release this past month of its final measure recommendations for 35 performance measures under consideration.

Specifically, its new suggestions try to thread the needle between jettisoning measures from federal quality programs while also maintaining the need to encourage optimal care across the board and driving improvement for certain low-performing providers.

[Also: Meaningful Measures specifics emerge: CMS program will track 18 areas]

When it comes to hospitals, MAP said CMS should focus on getting rid of measures that can have unintended consequences, such as encouraging unnecessary treatment. Instead, measures should be emphasized that are easily implemented and can be applied across care settings, especially those that can be used for internal quality improvement efforts.

For clinicians, the group points out that many of the measures that are most meaningful also have a high measurement burden. There could be adverse consequences, experts say, if those are deprioritized compared with lower-burden measures that are less challenging to report. MAP said outcome measures are preferable, and supports composite ways to track performance. Given the diversity of clinician programs, MAP said there's a need for a wide range of measures applicable to providers, their specialties and their patients.

The long-term and post-acute care space was also explored, and MAP told CMS it should consider alignment of measures within and across programs in criteria for removing measures. Measures removed from one program due to a low-performance gap should be considered for removal in other programs, officials said. Those measures reporting the incidence of infections with very low incidence rates should be evaluated for their implementation cost relative to their expected benefit, according to the report. MAP also suggested maintaining measures with specific applications to a unique setting, such as home health.

NQF and MAP are focused on "getting to high-value, meaningful measures to improve care and outcomes for our nation's 55 million Americans who rely on Medicare,” NQF CEO Shantanu Agrawal, MD, said in a statement. "These latest recommendations are about getting to actionable, meaningful information for patients and clinicians while minimizing unnecessary burden for reporting and using quality improvement measures."

The group is a public-private partnership, comprising 150 experts from 90 healthcare organizations, that offers the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services guidance each year on the quality and efficiency measures to be used in various payment and public reporting programs.

Twitter: @MikeMiliardHITN
Email the writer: mike.miliard@himssmedia.com

Topics: 
Clinical, Compliance & Legal, Electronic Health Records (EHR, EMR), Government & Policy, Quality and Safety
Share
View all comments 0

Top Story

Veterans affairs secretary EHR

Navy Rear Adm. Dr. Ronny Jackson speaks to the media during a White House Press Briefing. Credit: Alex Wong, Getty Images

Top Story
Trump’s VA Secretary pick: Good doctor, but can he fill Shulkin’s shoes?

Most Read

These 10 hospitals scored an 'F', pose greatest risk to patients, Leapfrog says
Epic CEO Judy Faulkner reveals two new EHR versions are in development
eClinicalWorks to pay $155 million to settle suit alleging it faked meaningful use certification
Epic CEO Judy Faulkner is standing behind switch from EHRs to 'CHRs'
See which hospitals earned worst scores for hospital-acquired infections (list, map)
PwC's top 10 healthcare industry issues for 2017

Research

White Papers

More Whitepapers

Clinical
Electronic Health Records (EHR, EMR)
Privacy & Security

Webinars

More Webinars

Privacy & Security
Women In Health IT
Privacy & Security

Video

Allied Physicians Group Improve Patient Engagement with Solutionreach
HIMSS TV
HIMSS TV is live: Watch now
Adrienne Boissey
'We need to dream bigger'
HIMSS TV
Welcome to HIMSS18: Here's what attendees need to know

More Stories

NQF weighs in on meaningful measures
NQF weighs in on meaningful measures, reducing burden of quality reporting
NIST framework
Beyond passwords: How NIST framework can lower risk
39 hospitals now using Apple Health Records

A screensnap of Apple's personal health record feature with iOS 11.3.

Apple reveals 39 hospitals to launch Apple Health Records
healthcare CIOs

John Halamka of Boston's Beth Israel Deaconess Medical Center, David Chou of Children's Mercy Kansas City and David Higginson of Phoenix Children's Hospital speaking at various HIMSS events.

The modern CIO: A business leader more than an IT pro
IU, Regenstrief
IU, Regenstrief publish blueprint evidence-based medicine
Lyft joins with Acuity Link
Lyft joins with Acuity Link, expands access to SNFs and nursing homes
Veterans Affairs EHR

VA Secretary Shulkin testifying during the House Appropriations Subcommittee on March 15. Credit: C-span

Shulkin slams 'toxic' Washington, speaks out against VA privatization
David Shulkin Veteran Affairs
POLL: What's next for VA's EHR plan?